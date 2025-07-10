Dairy co-op First Milk wins 22 medals at cheese awards

The farmer-owned co-op also picked up four trophies at the ceremony, for its Cheddars and Double Gloucester

Dairy co-op First Milk is celebrating after picking up 22 medals at the International Cheese and Dairy Awards, the world’s largest cheese show.

The medals were awarded across First Milk’s hard cheese range, including nine gold, eight silver and five bronze medals.

“With only one medal of each colour awarded per class, and up to 40 entries in popular Cheddar categories, this success reflects the consistently high standards of our cheesemaking,” it said.

In addition to the medals, First Milk was honoured with four major trophies:

JKM Trophy , awarded to the best mature creamery block Cheddar in show, was regained from last year.

The Brian Eddy Award for best home international English Cheddar. "Receiving the trophy for this new award was particularly meaningful," said First Milk, "as Brian worked at both the Lake District and Haverfordwest Creameries during his long dairy industry career."

CHR Hansen Double Gloucester Trophy , awarded to the Champion Creamery Double Gloucester, which First Milk last received in 2023.

The South Caernarfon Creameries Trophy for best Welsh cheese of any variety. This was retained from last year and, once again, the co-op took home all three medals in this class.

The full range of the co-op’s cheeses was recognised, from vintage to mild Cheddars, Double Gloucester and Red Leicester, demonstrating the strength and versatility of our award-winning range.

First Milk’s consumer brand, Golden Hooves, also celebrated success, with three medals “underlining the exceptional quality rooted in regenerative farming practices,” the co-op added. “Notably, our Golden Hooves Salted Butter earned a medal on its debut.”

Specialist dairy product manufacturer BV Dairy, now an integral part of First Milk, received accolades for its reduced fat Greek-style yoghurt and full fat soft cheese.

“It’s an outstanding achievement to have won so many accolades at the world’s largest cheese show,” said customer quality manager Jack Eade, “particularly across such a wide range of recipes and cheese profiles. It’s a testament to the skill of our people and the exceptional quality of milk produced by our members.”