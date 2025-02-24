Tokyo launch for International Year of Cooperatives

Themes of collaboration and cross-border connection were highlighted by multiple speakers

Calls for collaboration within the co-op movement were made this week at an event in Japan, organised by the International Cooperative Alliance Asia and Pacific (ICA-AP) to mark the official launch of the International Year of Cooperatives (IYC) 2025.

Held in Tokyo, the hybrid event was co-hosted with the IYC2025 Japan Committee, and Japan’s International Labour Organization Office, bringing together 700 co-operators to celebrate and reinforce the role of co-ops in sustainable development.

ICA-AP represents 114 member organisations from 29 countries in Asia and the Pacific, and works to unite, promote and develop co-ops in the region. Its president, Chandrapal Singh Yadav, urged co-operators to “work with governments and relevant ministries to establish national coordination committees and officially launch IYC-2025,” and to create year-long event calendars to demonstrate the movement’s contribution to the UN sustainable development goals.

ICA president told the event the IYC is an “opportunity to connect co-operative experiences across territories, countries, and regions, strengthening the global integration of the co-operative movement”.

The event also saw nations from around Asia showcasing co-op initiatives, and countries including Iran, Malaysia and Japan shared plans for IYC2025 activities.

Related: Ariel Guarco reflects on ICA Global Conference and 2025 IYC celebrations

Toru Yamano, chair of the IYC2025 Japan Committee and president of ICA member JA-Zenchu, called for the Japanese government’s support, including the realisation of a resolution for the promotion of co-ops in the National Diet (Japan’s parliament).

The event also heard speeches from Japanese government officials, deputy chief cabinet secretary Keiichiro Tachibana, and chair of the Diet members caucus for promotion of co-ops Hiroshi Moriyama, as well as a message from prime minister Shigeru Ishiba.

All reaffirmed the Japanese government’s commitment to co-op development, with Tachibana highlighting the importance of the co-operative spirit as a driving force.

Secretary general of the IYC2025 Japan Committee Masahiro Higa and ICA-AP board member Chitose Arai both highlighted the importance of collective action throughout the co-op movement, in their closing remarks.

The International Year will see a range of events around the world to celebrate and promote the co-operative model, and highlight its role in sustainable development.