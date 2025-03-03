Credit union apex Abcul appoints Matt Bland as chief executive

The Association of British Credit Unions (Abcul) has names Matt Bland as its new CEO, replacing Robert Kelly, who leaves after six years at the helm.

The apex says Bland brings “a wealth of experience” to the position, having dedicated 16 years to the credit union sector. He spent 11 years with Abcul’s policy and communications team, ultimately serving as its head, before moving to the Co-op Credit Union in Manchester, serving as CEO for the past five years.

His previous tenure at Abcul saw him play “a pivotal role in securing a proportionate regulatory framework, including capital adequacy reforms worth millions to the sector, as well as shaping successive rounds of legislative change“, the apex says.

“More recently,” it adds, “he has overseen a transformation at the Co-op Credit Union, guiding its rebranding and implementing significant investments in technology and governance to support its ambitious growth plans.”

Bland has also been an active leader within Abcul, serving as director for the North West of England and vice-president between May 2022 and November 2024. In these roles, he played a key role in driving reforms to its governance structure, says Abcul, “championing inclusivity and a vibrant democratic process“.

Abcul president Paul Norgrove said: “The board are delighted to announce the Matt will be taking up the role of Abcul chief executive in June 2025. We received unprecedented interest in the role which highlights the huge opportunities facing the association and its members credit unions in the years ahead.

“The pledges of the new government further demonstrate that we find ourselves at what will prove to be a pivotal time for many credit unions. We must use this time to work collectively and lead by our co-operative principles to ensure that Abcul cements credit unions at the forefront of this agenda.

“2025 proves to be a year of change for Abcul and we truly believe our new chief executive will continue the fantastic work already under way but also help the Board deliver a refreshed and ambitious strategy to ensure ABCUL remains as the representative voice for credit unions who serve millions of people across Great Britain.

Bland said: “It is the greatest honour of my professional life to be appointed Abcul chief executive. I believe that the world needs flourishing credit unions and co-operatives now more than ever given the uncertain future we all face. I will work with every fibre of my being to deliver a credit union sector that is meeting the needs and aspirations of British society and ensures that no one is left behind.

“I would like to pay tribute to Robert Kelly who I replace in the role. Robert has served the credit union sector with great passion and endeavour at a challenging time during the Covid and cost of living crises. It has been a pleasure and a privilege to work with him over many years and I wish him all the best in the future.

“I look forward to getting started in the role in the summer and to meeting our fantastic member credit unions before then at the Abcul conference in Leeds next month. We have lots to do and many challenges to overcome but also a world of fantastic opportunity with a government seeking to double the co-operative sector and a new financial inclusion strategy being developed. These are truly exciting times to lead the credit union movement.”