Robert Kelly to step down from helm of credit union apex Abcul

Abcul says Kelly has been ‘instrumental’ in shaping the vision and strategy over his six years in the role

The Association of British Credit Unions (Abcul) has announced that its CEO, Robert Kelly, will be stepping down in the new year.

Kelly has led the association for six years, and began his role with the launch of Vision 2025, which outlined the outcome of Abcul’s consultation on the future of the credit union sector, setting out its lobbying priorities and service development agenda.

“My tenure as CEO has been the highlight and privilege of my career so far,” he said, “and I want to express my enormous thanks and heartfelt gratitude to the entire Abcul family – board members, staff members and our fantastic member credit unions all across the country.”

During his time as CEO, Kelly pledged to explore the potential for a more strategic approach to mergers/transfer of engagements to develop the sustainability, relevance and purpose of the credit union sector. This led to a launch of a white paper report which has welcomed mergers as a strategic tool available to credit unions and instigate more mergers from a position of strength.

He also led Abcul through the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic, and continued lobbying efforts which last year saw new credit union legislation complete its journey through Parliament and gain Royal Assent. The law brings a number of changes for credit unions, allowing them to offer new products and services, and Abcul says it will “bring pivotal transformation to the credit union sector in Britain”.

In September, Kelly welcomed credit unions and stakeholders to Liverpool to the launch of Abcul’s community development credit union (CDCU) project, which he believes will be a “real growth catalyst” for credit unions who pursue out.

“I believe that my decision creates an environment and catalyst for strategic change in 2025 and beyond,” said Kelly. “Abcul will undoubtedly benefit from new thinking, a fresh perspective, and the implementation of a new vision. 2025 will also be a pivotal year for the future direction of the overall credit union sector and it feels right to allow a new leader to embrace that opportunity.

“My journey with Abcul is nearly 14 years in total through service as a board member, president, and across so many other functions of the association including as CEO. Abcul and the credit union sector will forever be in my heart, and I wish the association nothing but future success.

“I will continue to lead the organisation in the transition period with a steadfast commitment to serving our member credit unions and supporting our board and staff in any way I can. The hard work continues at pace, and I will be relentless in fulfilling our current strategy.”

Abcul president Paul Norgrove said: “Robert has been instrumental in shaping the vision and strategy of Abcul for the past six years and it has been an honour to work alongside him.

“The board is grateful for Robert’s contributions to the sector and wish him all the best in his future endeavours.

“We are committed to ensuring a smooth transition period for Robert’s succession and would like to reassure all ongoing projects and relationships remain in place throughout the weeks and months ahead.”

The board has now begun the process of recruiting Kelly’s successor.