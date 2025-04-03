Co-op Credit Union adopts new brand identity

The new Money Co-op brand comes with a redesigned website, community hub and resources and support for members

The Co-op Credit Union has officially relaunched as the Money Co-op to reach more people across the co-operative, retail and charity sectors.

The rebranding, which went live in early March, comes with a new brand identity, a redesigned website, and a dedicated community hub offering tools, resources and support to help members feel ‘money positive’.

“We’re absolutely thrilled to launch our new brand and website,” said CEO Matt Bland. “The Money Co-op is all about modernising our image, reducing barriers, and broadening our horizons – while staying true to our purpose.

“A huge thank you to our members, board, team, and partners who helped shape the new brand. Their input and support have been vital every step of the way, and we’ve already had some fantastic feedback on the fresh new look and the new features. It’s been brilliant to see such a positive response, and we’re really excited about what’s ahead.”

The credit union, which is owned by over 9,000 members, offers savings and affordable loans to people working across the co-operative, retail and charity sector, as well as Co-op and Usdaw members.

“As we look to the future, we’re inviting more organisations in the co-op, charity and retail sectors to join us. Partnering with the Money Co-op is a simple, zero-cost way to support financial wellbeing in the workplace – offering employees access to savings and loans direct from pay and helping reduce money worries. It’s a meaningful, practical benefit with no cost to the employer, and we’d love to hear from any organisation interested in finding out what’s on offer.”

In an interview with Co-op News, the credit union’s marketing and business development manager, Mel Philips, said members welcomed the rebranding.

“We’ve been going for 26 years,” she said. “We’ve got members all over the UK, but we wanted to move forward and modernise and reduce some of barriers so make our services accessible to more people who can benefit.

“We’ve had such positive feedback. It’s been absolutely lovely. Members are loving the new brand, the new colours, and really feeling that it’s simplifying what we’re offering. So we’re really excited.”

She added: “Members have been part of that process since the start of our decision to rebrand, we’ve involved them so they feel part of it as well. We’ve used members on some of the photography on our website as well, so they’re really at the heart of what we’re doing. So we’re really excited to have got such nice feedback from them.”

More organisations should get in touch in they want to add to their workplace wellbeing benefits package, she said. “We offer free workplace wellbeing solutions, a whole range of financial products and payroll savings and all sorts of financial well-being content that we can support with so it’s free to be a partner, and that’s something that we’d love to talk to more organisations about. So please get in touch.”