Co-operative and Mutuals Canada responds to US tariffs

Buying from co-operatives can ‘contribute to a stronger, more resilient Canada’

On 1 February 2025, US President Donald Trump announced the introduction of tariffs on imports from Canada, Mexico and China.

Trump’s executive order was supposed to introduce across-the-board tariffs on 25% on Canadian goods starting 4 February and 10% tariffs on energy. In response, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on 1 February he would impose a 25% tariffs on CA$155bn (£86bn) of US goods.

Since the initial announcement, the US has agreed to postpone tariffs on Mexico and Canada for one month, following last-minute negotiations between Trump, Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau, and Mexican president Claudia Sheinbaum.

Tariffs, which are taxes charged on goods imported from other countries, could lead to higher costs for consumers, posing challenges for Canadian businesses, including co-ops. In light of these challenges, the Canadian co-operative movement is asking Canadians to buy from local co-operatives.

But by buying from the country’s nearly 7,000 co-ops, Canadians can invest in their communities and contribute to a stronger, more resilient Canada, says Co-operatives and Mutuals Canada (CMC).

“Now more than ever, it is crucial to support Canadian co-operatives to protect jobs, economic infrastructure, and our economic sovereignty in the face of these new international pressures,” it said in a statement.

“Co-operatives are unique businesses, rooted in democratic principles and member ownership, ensuring that profits are reinvested into communities rather than extracted by external shareholders.

“By choosing to buy from co-operatives, Canadians are actively participating in building a fairer, more resilient economy. It’s more than just a purchase—it’s an investment in a better future Canada for all.”

CMC further emphasised that co-ops are member-owned and values-led businesses, arguing that by supporting them, Canadians can protect local businesses, strengthen the local economy and “help build an economy that is sustainable, democratic, and inclusive”.

Around 40% of imports into the US last year came from the US, Mexico or China.

The US is expected to introduce more tariffs in the near future, with Trump telling the BBC tariffs on EU goods could happen “pretty soon”, adding that a deal could be made to avoid the introduction of tariffs on UK goods.