Agriculture Federations and co-op apexes Obituary New Zealand

New Zealand co-operators pay tribute to ‘trailblazer’ Brian Cameron

As first chair of apex Cooperative Business NZ, Cameron helped steer crucial legislation for the national sector

January 31, 2025
Miles Hadfield

National sector apex Cooperative Business NZ has paid tribute to Brian Cameron, “a trailblazer in both the co-operative and irrigation sectors” whose leadership had a “transformative“ impact on the movement.

A farmer on the Ashburton plains, near Canterbury on South Island, Cameron “combined analytical acumen with a forward-thinking mindset” to pioneer irrigation techniques, said Coops NZ. These innovations had national impact and he went on to spearhead community-level irrigation, reflecting his co-op spirit. 

Launched in the early 1990s, the Barrhill Chertsey Irrigation project was “a groundbreaking initiative that demonstrated the viability of private, community-scale irrigation schemes in the face of widespread skepticism,” said Co-ops NZ. “Collaborating with peers, Brian approached challenges with a mix of professionalism, strategic planning, and quiet determination. His ability to outmanoeuvre opposition, often by pairing science-backed arguments with a dignified demeanour, was legendary.”

Cameron was elected the first chair of Cooperative Business NZ in the early 1980s, a role he held for over a decade. Under his leadership, the organisation expanded from its agricultural roots to take in co-ops across diverse industries, and in the 1990s he played a key role in the development of the Cooperative Companies Act.

“When the government sought to subsume co-operatives under general company law during reforms in the early 1990s, Brian’s strategic guidance was instrumental in securing a dedicated legislative framework,” said Coops NZ. “ Working alongside legal counsel David Stock and Parliamentary Counsel George Tanner, amongst others, Brian ensured the Act was meticulously crafted and politically viable. This legislation remains the cornerstone for co-operatives, enabling them to contribute nearly 20% of New Zealand’s GDP today.”

The apex added: “Brian’s commitment to building a prosperous co-operative economy was matched only by his humility and generosity. He viewed leadership as a means to serve others, often mentoring emerging leaders and fostering collaboration among stakeholders … Brian’s legacy will forever be cherished as a guiding light for co-ops in New Zealand.”

Miles Hadfield

Miles is the Co-op News digital editor.

More articles by Miles Hadfield

Related articles

Agriculture

Northern Ireland community farm appeals for storm damage support

January 31, 2025
Miles Hadfield

Jubilee Farm, a community benefit society in County Antrim, says the high winds tore the covering…

Agriculture

‘Give us the tools, co-ops will finish the job’: Scottish farmers discuss collaboration

January 30, 2025
Miles Hadfield

Report from the annual conference of the Scottish Agricultural Organisation Society, which represents the agri co-op…

Agriculture

Co-op Group joins list of retailers calling for think on farmers’ inheritance tax

January 29, 2025
Miles Hadfield

'They are facing many challenges, and we have seen first-hand the fear, anxiety and anger currently…