New Zealand co-operators pay tribute to ‘trailblazer’ Brian Cameron

National sector apex Cooperative Business NZ has paid tribute to Brian Cameron, “a trailblazer in both the co-operative and irrigation sectors” whose leadership had a “transformative“ impact on the movement.

A farmer on the Ashburton plains, near Canterbury on South Island, Cameron “combined analytical acumen with a forward-thinking mindset” to pioneer irrigation techniques, said Coops NZ. These innovations had national impact and he went on to spearhead community-level irrigation, reflecting his co-op spirit.

Launched in the early 1990s, the Barrhill Chertsey Irrigation project was “a groundbreaking initiative that demonstrated the viability of private, community-scale irrigation schemes in the face of widespread skepticism,” said Co-ops NZ. “Collaborating with peers, Brian approached challenges with a mix of professionalism, strategic planning, and quiet determination. His ability to outmanoeuvre opposition, often by pairing science-backed arguments with a dignified demeanour, was legendary.”

Cameron was elected the first chair of Cooperative Business NZ in the early 1980s, a role he held for over a decade. Under his leadership, the organisation expanded from its agricultural roots to take in co-ops across diverse industries, and in the 1990s he played a key role in the development of the Cooperative Companies Act.

“When the government sought to subsume co-operatives under general company law during reforms in the early 1990s, Brian’s strategic guidance was instrumental in securing a dedicated legislative framework,” said Coops NZ. “ Working alongside legal counsel David Stock and Parliamentary Counsel George Tanner, amongst others, Brian ensured the Act was meticulously crafted and politically viable. This legislation remains the cornerstone for co-operatives, enabling them to contribute nearly 20% of New Zealand’s GDP today.”

The apex added: “Brian’s commitment to building a prosperous co-operative economy was matched only by his humility and generosity. He viewed leadership as a means to serve others, often mentoring emerging leaders and fostering collaboration among stakeholders … Brian’s legacy will forever be cherished as a guiding light for co-ops in New Zealand.”