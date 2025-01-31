Agriculture Community business News item United Kingdom

Northern Ireland community farm appeals for storm damage support

Jubilee Farm, a community benefit society in County Antrim, says the high winds tore the covering of its two main polytunnels

January 31, 2025
Miles Hadfield


A community farm in Northern Ireland has appealed for support after it suffereed damage in the storms that hit the country this month.

Jubilee Farm, a community benefit society in County Antrim, says the high winds tore the covering of its two main polytunnels.

The frames were left intact on both structures but the farm quickly needs to replace the sheeting, says Jubilee, which runs community farming projects and biodiversity work.

Working on a 13.5 acre site, the society supplies free-range pigs and seasonal veggie boxes.

It also offers mix of livestock, horticultural and nature conservation activities for groups of up to 15 people, and structured volunteering for small groups (3 – 4) of service users focused on improving wellbeing.

There are also private group tours and a range of curriculum-based learning sessions for pre-, primary, post-primary and special schools.

Donations can be made here.

