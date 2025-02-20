Globe music co-op launches crowdfunder to improve venue

The Newcastle venue celebrated 10 years of community ownership last year but continues to face financial challenges as costs rise

Newcastle’s community-owned Globe music venue is running a crowdfunding campaign to help improve the premises and grow the business.

Last year the award-winning venue, on the western edge of the city centre, celebrated 10 years of community ownership, which saw it transform a failing pub into a thriving grassroots venue that holds over 30 gigs a month and hosts workshops and courses for musicians, songwriters and dancers.

But the Globe says it will face financial challenges over the next 10 years: energy costs have more than doubled, the building needs frequent maintenance and repair, and equipment needs to be replaced.

It is getting harder to generate sufficient income from bar sales to cover essential expenses. This is not unusual. The Music Venue Trust reports that more than 40% of UK venues ran at a loss in 2024, and in the last two years more than 160 shut down. Most grassroots music venues rely on donations.

The Globe is now asking its wide community of supporters to help secure the local live music scene with a crowdfunding project, launched on 16 February. The aim is to raise £30,000 in four weeks. This will be used to stabilise cashflow, to reduce the Globe’s carbon footprint and electricity costs, to upgrade stage lighting, and to improve facilities on the first floor and roof terrace.

All donations to the crowdfunder, which can be found here, are welcome and there are various rewards including free entry to gigs and being acknowledged on a supporters wall.

Debra Milne, chair of the Jazz Co-op, which runs the Globe, said: “Whether you donate £5 or £500, every penny helps. By contributing to our campaign, you’re helping secure the Globe’s future and ensuring that this beloved community venue can continue for years to come.”

During the pandemic, when almost all leisure and hospitality businesses ceased to operate, the Globe livestreamed jazz, folk, rock and classical performances directly from musicians working safely in the empty venue. This provided employment for musicians and joy for isolated people starved of live music.

The hard work, commitment and determination of the volunteers, supporters and staff who have helped to keep the Globe has been recognised in several awards including Jazz Venue of the Year 2022, Special Award for Lockdown Innovation 2021 and Small Community Co-op of The Year 2021.