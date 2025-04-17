SoundPound credit unions expand travel ticket deal in Greater Manchester

The consortium is working with the transport authority to offer savings on the region’s Bee bus and tram network

The SoundPound Group of credit unions is expanding its partnership with Transport for Greater Manchester (TfGM) to deliver annual tram tickets alongside the existing bus scheme.

Since the launch in January of the Annual Bee Bus Ticket, 242 tickets have been issued, saving commuters in Greater Manchester at least £80,000 on their annual bus travel.

Now TfGM and SoundPound Group want to extend the savings scheme for the whole of the city-wide Bee Network travel through an Annual Tram Ticket and Annual Bee Bus + Tram Ticket.

They say the tram ticket could save people at least 10% on unlimited annual tram travel compared to seven-day or 28-day tickets and is paid for by weekly or monthly repayments through a GM credit union at no extra cost. Holders only pay for the zones they travel through.

The Annual Bee Bus + Tram Ticket combines a year’s unlimited bus and tram travel across GM into one ticket. TGfM says the ticket represents a saving of 15% compared to seven-day or 28-day tickets with weekly or monthly repayments through a GM credit union at no extra cost, with ticket holders only paying for their selected tram zones.

Related: Andy Burnham recruits credit unions to support Manchester bus pass

“This is exactly what the Bee Network is all about, making travel across Greater Manchester simpler, fairer, and more affordable for everyone,” said regional mayor Andy Burnham. “Our partnership with the SoundPound Group is helping thousands of people access the savings and flexibility they need to get around our city-region. It’s a great example of local organisations coming together to deliver real benefits to our communities.

“By giving more people the chance to spread the cost of annual travel and unlock bigger savings, we’re making it easier to leave the car at home and choose public transport with confidence. I’m proud to see our credit unions at the heart of that effort and encourage residents across Greater Manchester to have a look at what your local credit union can offer.”

Credit unions are community-owned financial institutions offering safe savings and access to affordable credit. GM Credit unions have been improving lives in Greater Manchester for over 30 years and have been delivering community benefit through the GM consortium of credit unions since 2016.

Ciara Davies, executive director of SoundPound and CEO of Metro Moneywise Credit Union, said: “The Soundpound Group is delighted to be involved in this innovative partnership with Andy Burnham and TfGM which opens up cheaper travel to people living and working in Greater Manchester.

“Paying for an annual travel ticket upfront means you benefit from some great savings, but we know that not everyone can afford to do that. Now you can spread the cost either weekly or monthly by purchasing an annual ticket, available across the whole Bee Network, through your local credit union.”

Apply for a ticket here