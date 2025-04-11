French shipping co-op orders pioneering sail-powered boxship

Windcoop hopes to deliver a 60% reduction in carbon emissions compared to normal vessels, on a route between France and Madagascar

Windcoop, a French shipping co-operative, has ordered a new-design of sail-powered boxship from Turkish firm RMK Marine.

The ship, which costs €28.5m (£25m), meets the co-op’s goal of offering sustainable alternatives in a carbon-heavy shipping industry, is set to launch in May 2027, and will run a dedicated route between France and Madagascar.

At 91.3 metres long, the open-hatch ship has a capacity of 210 teu, plus 40 reefer plugs to power refrigeration.

Powered by three asymmetrical 350 square meter wingsails, built by French firm Computed Wing Sail, it will have an average sailing speed of nine knots. In calm conditions a backup diesel engine will take over to ensure continuous navigation.

Windcoop hopes the vessel will achieve a 60% reduction in carbon dioxide emissions compared to a conventional cargo ship.

The co-op is working with Arcadie, a company importing spices and medicinal plants, which wants to improve its supply chain in Madagascar – an island larger than France with poor road infrastructure, a single main port, Toamasina, and no direct line to Europe.

Windcoop is also offering 12 passenger berths, “who will live at the pace of the crew.”

Its website adds: “We are not offering a luxury cruise, but the opportunity to travel comfortably with the wind and enjoy an extraordinary experience aboard one of the first wind-powered cargo ships in operation.”

Wincoop’s efforts to develop greener shipping is part of a wider drive in France to develop innovative wind-assisted vessels. On its website, the co-op says: “These innovative vessels contribute to develop a less polluting transport. Our ambition is for it to be collectively owned by a wide community of shipowners committed to accelerating the maritime energy transition.”

Structured as a SCIC (a French multi-stakeholder coop), Windcoop wants individuals, businesses, and public stakeholders to become members and co-owners, “helping to shape a new model for the shipping industry”.

It adds: “This citizen-led initiative empowers all stakeholders to take part in building a low-carbon, human- and environment-centred maritime transport system.”