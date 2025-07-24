Scottish agri-support co-ops confirm merger after members vote

HBS Ring and Ringlink Scotland will combine the strength of more than 4,000 members and an annual turnover in excess of £100m

Two of Scotland’s longest established agricultural co-ops, Highland Business Services (HBS) Ring Ltd and Ringlink (Scotland) Ltd, have confirmed formal approval of their planned merger, effective from 1 August.

They say the strategic union “marks a major milestone in co-operative support for farming and crofting enterprises, securing the provision of machinery ring services for the long term across a substantial part of the country”.

The new entity will trade as Ringlink (Scotland) Ltd, bringing together the collective strength of more than 4,000 members and a combined annual turnover in excess of £100m.

The expanded co-op will serve an area from north-east and central Scotland to the Highlands and Islands, including Sutherland, Skye and Argyll – while promising to retain its local focus and trusted relationships.

Under the deal, two directors from HBS will join the board of the merged organisation, with Ringlink managing director Graham Bruce overseeing overall operations.

Related: Dairy co-ops Arla and DMK announce plans to merge

“This is a merger for growth,” he said. “Together, we’ll expand our labour pools, support more rural jobs and help equip Scotland’s agricultural industry with the skills it needs for the future.”

The HBS team will continue to manage day-to-day operations from the Tore office, maintaining local service delivery and knowledge. All current Ringlink offices will remain open and operational.

The merger has been approved by members of both co-operatives, ollowing special general meetings of HBS Ring on 24 June and 11 July.

“This merger builds on the shared values and close working relationship between our two organisations,” said James Porter, chair of Ringlink Scotland Ltd. “By combining resources, skills, and infrastructure, we’re creating a stronger, more agile and efficient business for our members across Scotland.”

Anne Rae MacDonald, chair of HBS, added: “The business world has changed markedly over recent times and as a co-operative we must evolve to ensure we continue to deliver for our members.

“In particular, Nina and Graham are to be commended on the substantial work undertaken in enabling the two businesses to come together, and so enhancing the strength of the collective membership whilst retaining the local knowledge and services members value.”

The merged co-operative will enhance its offering in labour services, training and commodity supply, including fuel, feed, fertiliser, electricity and straw. Both organisations state a long-standing commitment to helping reduce farm costs, improve resilience, and foster innovation across Scotland’s rural economy.

“I’m thrilled the merger is over the line,” said Nina Clancy, interim manager at HBS. “Huge thanks go to our members and directors for their backing, and to Graham Bruce and the Ringlink team, who’ve worked tirelessly behind the scenes to make it happen. But above all, credit goes to the HBS staff. Despite a year of major change and uncertainty, they’ve remained committed to putting members first.”