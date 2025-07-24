Polish dairy co-op Mlekpol invests $110m in cheese plant

The cash will be used to expand storage infrastructure, add new packaging lines, update equipment, and automate tech

Polish dairy co-op Mlekpol is investing 400m zlotys ($110m; £85m) in its plant in the town of Grajewo to scale up the production of cheese.

The investment, running till 2029, will expand storage infrastructure, add new packaging lines, update equipment, and automate tech.

Mlekpol said the project will generate new jobs and will be supported by tax reductions from the Suwałki Special Economic Zone – one of 14 set up by the Polish government to foster economic growth.

Tadeusz Mroczkowski, the president of Mlekpol, called the investment project a “historic milestone” for the group.

“As one of the largest investments in Mlekpol’s history, it will boost our processing capacity, streamline operations, and strengthen our position both in Poland and internationally,” Mroczkowski said.

The dairy co-op is one of the largest in Europe, representing over 7,500 milk producers, processing six million litres a day across all its facilities

It operates 13 production plants in Poland: Grajewo; Zambrów; Mrągowo; Kolno; Suwałki; Radom; Bydgoszcz; Sokółka; Dąbrowa; Białostocka; Zwoleń; Łódź; and Gorzów Wielkopolski.