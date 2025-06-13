Scottish farm machinery co-ops plan merger

Ringlink Scotland and Highland Business Services are asking members to vote on the proposal in the coming weeks

Two Scottish farming machinery rings have announced plans to merge, creating a co-op with a combined membership of more than 4,000 and an annual turnover of £100m.

Laurencekirk-based Ringlink Scotland and North Kessock-based Highland Business Services (HBS) are farming rings, which allow farmers, crofters and other agricultural businesses the chance to pool machinery, labour and other resources.

The proposed new co-op would take the Ringlink Scotland name and could involve about 450 workers, operating in the Highlands, Argyll, Angus and Fife.

Two directors of HBS would join the Ringlink board under the merger, with overall management under Ringlink’s managing director, Graham Bruce, The current HBS team would continue to run operations in their existing trading area from their trading office at Glaikmore, Tore.

Ringlink would retain its offices in Cupar, Coupar Angus, Oldmeldrum and Elgin.

Members of both co-ops will be asked to vote on the plans in the coming weeks and, if approved, the merger could take place on 1 August.

“Both rings have worked closely together over the last few years and the proposed merger is the next logical step forward in the machinery ring concept in North of Scotland,” said Ringlink chair James Porter.

“The combined ring will be able to offer a more comprehensive and efficient service and will allow further development of the core business, along with the labour and training divisions which are an integral part of the business.”

HBS chair Anne Rae Macdonald said: “The plans are a significant step forward in our development and will allow both rings to pool resources while still optimising local centres, contacts and knowledge.

“The merger will enable the joint business to build on existing resources, help find new opportunities for our farming and crofting businesses, provide ongoing support for staff and reduce costs in areas such as administration, computer software and professional fees.”