Co-ops to play key role in Ghana’s national food programme

The Ghanaian government has announced a key role for co-operatives in its food security programme, Feed Ghana, which aims to boost agricultural productivity while creating employment opportunities across the country.

Officially launched in April by minister for food and agriculture Eric Opoku, the project is set to include a range of initiatives including the development of smart agriculture, investment in infrastructure and innovative financing. Opoku then unveiled plans for co-ops’ role in Feed Ghana at a press briefing on 14 May.

“Co-operatives are proven instruments of empowerment,” Opoku said. “They enable farmers, especially smallholders and vulnerable groups, to benefit from scale, collective bargaining, and better access to resources. Forming co-operatives is not just an administrative step; it’s a strategic pathway to transforming our agriculture sector.”

According to Opoku, farmers’ co-ops will be given priority access to the full range of support offered through Feed Ghana, including farmer service centres, which provide mechanisation, input distribution, extension services, and climate-smart technologies; financial services, such as savings, insurance, and mobile money platforms; credit and investment, enabling registered co-ops to secure loans, high-yield breeds like Kuroiler chickens, feed subsidies, and training; subsidised seeds, fertilisers, and animal feed, training and capacity building around modern farm management, agribusiness, and digital agriculture skills.

The programme will also help co-operatives negotiate better prices and establish long-term contracts with government agencies, hospitals, export markets, and other institutional buyers, and give farmers a voice in national policy discussions at various levels.

In his statement, Opoku called on all farmers, especially smallholder farmers, women, young people, and disabled people, to “take this opportunity seriously”, and organise into farmer-based organisations and co-operatives in line with their crops, livestock, or value chain activities.

“Our district agricultural offices are ready to assist you with the process of registration, governance training, and linkage to support services,” he added.