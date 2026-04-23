OurCoop partnerships generate enough renewable power for 65,000 homes

The UK’s OurCoop says it is helping to generate enough renewable energy to power more than 65,000 homes through community energy partnerships – and is further supporting renewables through on-site solar across its locations.

OurCoop, which formed in January from a merger of Central, Midcounties and Chelmsford Star co-ops – now has solar installations in place across over 130 sites. This includes a solar carport and mini solar farm located at two stores, with its total solar estate generating around 4.7 million kWh of renewable electricity over the past 12 months and saving over 800 tonnes of CO2 per year.

In addition, the society says it is investing in large-scale renewable energy partnerships, including long-term Corporate Power Purchase Agreements to source electricity from offshore wind. These agreements provide a stable supply of traceable renewable electricity from the London Array wind farm in the Thames Estuary.

The first agreement, developed in partnership with four other independent co-operatives, supplies up to 56GWh of green electricity annually, with a second agreement further expanding this supply – generating enough renewable energy to power the entire Chelmsford Star estate, and more.

The society also now supports more than 380 power purchase agreements with 100 community energy organisations across a range of renewable energy projects.

These projects are supported through Younity, the society’s joint venture with Octopus Energy, and include community-owned renewable energy schemes such as solar installations on schools and local buildings. Support includes initiatives such as the £1.5m Community Energy Kickstart loan, which has helped groups including Bristol Energy Co-operative deliver large-scale schemes such as the UK’s largest rooftop solar array at Bottle Yard Studios.

Together these partnerships mean that the society supports more than a third of the entire UK’s community-generated renewable energy.

Younity also plays a broader role in driving access to funding, facilitating volunteering opportunities and working with organisations including Community Energy England to influence policy and regulatory changes. Its Community Energy Connect platform, which links community groups with volunteers, has already attracted more than 250 registered users.

“Supporting more than a third of the UK’s community-generated renewable energy reflects our genuine commitment to building a more sustainable, democratic energy system,” said head of sustainability Mike Pickering. “Community energy isn’t just about clean power – it’s about local people having ownership and control over their energy supply, with benefits staying in their communities.

“Through Younity, we’re helping these organisations scale up, secure funding and navigate complex regulations so more communities can take charge of their energy future. Combined with the renewable energy we’re generating across our own sites, we’re proving that business can be a powerful force for environmental good. This is what purposeful co-operation looks like in practice – and we’re determined to do more.”

Beyond energy, OurCoop says it “embeds sustainability” across its family of businesses. Through partnerships with Ecologi and Co-operative Climate Action, the society has supported the planting of hundreds of thousands of trees – including around 250,000 through MobileCoop and BroadbandCoop, nearly 50,000 via Co-op Travel and Co-op Holidays, and almost 20,000 each year through FuneralCoop.

Sustainability is also embedded in Little Pioneers nurseries, where children learn about nature, food growing and responsible resource use from an early age, reflecting OurCoop’s commitment to investing in the next generation, and long-term environmental and social impact.