Co-op Group completes solar project at its biggest depot

The retailer has fitted more than 6,700 panels at its Biggleswade depot in Bedfordshire as part of its efforts for net zero

The Co-op Group has announced the completion of an ambitious solar project at its largest regional distribution centre in Bedfordshire, which serves more than 600 stores across the south of England.

The 660,000 sq ft depot, located in Biggleswade, has been fitted with 6,744 solar panels as part of the Group’s efforts to increase the amount of renewable power that it directly procures.

The panels are expected to generate 2,500 MWh of renewable energy annually to help power the depot’s operations. This, adds the Group, will alleviate demand on the national grid and help drive the retailer’s commitment to become net zero across its own operations by 2035.

“The completion of the solar panel installation at our Biggleswade depot is a landmark moment for Co-op,” said the Group’s property and sustainability director Heather Thomas. ”This initiative underlines our dedication to sustainability and demonstrates how businesses can make impactful changes to protect the planet.

“By harnessing renewable energy, we are not only reducing emissions but also setting a strong example of best practice on how sustainable energy can be effectively integrated into day-to-day business operations.

“We believe every business should be playing its part in accelerating the greening of the grid, by reducing energy demand and investing directly in renewable electricity generation.”

James Charlesworth, director – asset management at Tritax Big Box, said: “This installation of 6,744 solar panels demonstrates Co-op’s ambitious approach to reducing its emissions and wider carbon footprint. The electricity generated will make a meaningful contribution to meeting Co-op’s energy needs. This forms part of our broader ESG strategy, as we are working closely with a number of our clients to install solar PV, enhancing building efficiency and supporting their journeys towards net zero.”

The Group recently published research with the Green Alliance on the role of businesses as energy consumers in the energy transition, which is essential, it says, in tackling climate change and improving energy security – and with it, national security.

The news of the depot project follows the announcement of the Group’s plans to install solar panels on a target of up to 700 sites across its food, funeralcare and logistic portfolio over the next three years.

Furthermore, the Group has supported the launch of a solar farm in Cambridgeshire and secured an additional agreement to take the entire output of a 34-megawatt solar farm, located in North Yorkshire, which is set to be fully operational next year.

The Group has committed to reaching net zero across its operations by 2035 and entire business by 2040. In March 2024, its net zero targets were validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), alongside Midcounties Co-op; they have since been joined by Southern and Central.

In its updated Climate Action Plan, the Group further committed to sourcing renewable energy via corporate power purchase agreements and investing in supporting suppliers and producers to reduce absolute carbon emissions.