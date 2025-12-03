Central and Midcounties merger ‘overwhelmingly’ approved

Central Co-op and the Midcounties Co-operative have confirmed they will be creating a new co-operative society after members of both organisations overwhelmingly approved the merger on 2 December. The move, which the organisations say is “one of the most significant developments for the UK co-op sector in a generation”, will see the creation of a new society that will have more than 13,000 colleagues, a million members and 500 food stores.

After discussions were announced in October, both Societies were required to hold Special Members’ Meetings (SGM) so members could consider and vote on the proposals. More than 92% of members at each SGM voted to approve the merger, culminating in formal approval yesterday evening (2 December). The legal completion is expected to conclude in January 2026.

“We’d like to thank all members for their support and engagement through this process,” said Elaine Dean, president of Central Co-op. “Thousands of members of both societies have voted, asked questions and considered the proposals we put to them, and the strength of the backing we have received gives a groundswell of support to take our new society forward.”

Irene Kirkman, president of Midcounties, added: “This is a historic moment for our two societies and the co-operative movement. The overwhelming proportion of members who have voted in favour of creating our new Society shows the power of co-operation in action. As one society, united by shared values and purpose, we can deliver even more for our members, colleagues and communities.”

Trading nationally through its food, utilities, childcare, funeralcare and travel businesses, the footprint of the new society will span Gloucestershire, Oxfordshire, Wiltshire and Bedfordshire in the south and west, across the Midlands, Staffordshire and Northamptonshire, to Cheshire, Greater Manchester, Lancashire and Yorkshire in the north, Essex, Norfolk and Suffolk in the east.

Debbie Robinson (Central CEO) and Phil Ponsonby (Midcounties CEO)

The move will create together “the scale, reach and commercial opportunity to shape the future of co-operation in the UK,” said Debbie Robinson, CEO at Central Co-op, which also saw the transfer of Chelmsford Star into its estate earlier this year.

“This isn’t simply about combining two organisations, it’s about building something new, something distinctly ours. Together, we can drive better value for members, create career opportunities for colleagues and strengthen the communities we serve. This is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to redefine what a modern co-operative can achieve.”

In the coming days, members will democratically vote on a new legal name for the society, that the organisations hope “will reflect its values and strategic ambition”, to be adopted following the legal completion. Central, Midcounties and Chelmsford Star sites and stores will continue to trade under their existing brands, all of which carry the internationally recognised ‘COOP’ marque; the new name will apply to the Society’s legal entity only.

Phil Ponsonby, Midcounties Co-operative CEO, said: “The combined strengths of our new Society will allow us to navigate through challenging economic headwinds and invest for the future from a position of strength. As co-operators, we know we can achieve more together, and we look forward to working with our Members, colleagues and partners to create a new Society that builds on our shared heritage and delivers real change.”