One of Saskatchewan’s oldest co-operatives votes on dissolution

Members of the Young Cooperative opted dissolve the organisation and merge its operations to nearby Riverbend Co-op

Young Cooperative, a local member of western Canada’s Federated Co-ops, and one of the oldest active co-ops in Saskatchewan, is dissolving and merging operations with another co-op.

The co-op, which operated a petrol station and food store in the small village of Young for more than a century, has traded for some time under the wider Co-op brand, which includes retailers across western Canada.

But after more than a century, the co-op is leaving local ownership and move into the possession of Riverbend – a much larger co-operative under the same brand which operates petrol stations, agricultural stores, supermarkets and pharmacies across Saskatchewan.

Reasons for the move aren’t clear, but a press release suggests the decision was linked with the commercial viability of the Young Co-op – stating the directors “evaluated the options available to ensure local services could continue”.

“We explored two paths: amalgamation and dissolution,” said Young Co-op president Jarrett Currie. “After discussions with Riverbend, we felt dissolution and an asset purchase agreement was the best path for our members and our community.

“Decisions like this aren’t easy. Our co-op is one of the oldest in the province, built through decades of hard work, volunteers, and commitment. We should be proud of the condition we are passing our co-op to Riverbend. This decision reflects the will of the membership.”

Following a 95% vote in favour of dissolution, a transition process is under way. This will see the Riverbend take over operations of the Young’s locations in late January 2026.

Riverbend CEO Greg Sarvis said continuity is a key priority, with existing employees of the Young Co-op all accepting new roles at Riverbend.