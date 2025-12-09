Central Co-op releases white paper on bereavement education

Central Co-op has launched a white paper, The Silence is Over: Why Grief Belongs in the Classroom, in partnership with funeral director and campaigner, John Adams, marking one year since MPs first debated the inclusion of death, dying and bereavement in the national curriculum.

The Department for Education confirmed on 15 July that bereavement education will be introduced into schools across England from September 2026 – a historic moment following three years of campaigning by Adams, supported by Central Co-op and other sector partners.

Under the curriculum change, children will be taught, in an age-appropriate way, that grief is a natural response to death, and that everyone experiences it differently.

In the white paper, Central Co-op and John Adams call for the next phase of work to focus on teacher training, faith and cultural sensitivity, and cross-sector collaboration – ensuring the change is delivered with care and consistency.

The document includes practical guidance, evidence and recommendations for educators, policymakers and the funeral profession, alongside contributions from Central colleagues, “reflecting on how open conversations around death can help build a kinder, more resilient society”.

Glenn Barsby, head of Central’s funeral arm, said: “We welcome this decision as a vital step towards building a more compassionate society. Every day, our colleagues support families through bereavement, and we see first-hand the difference that open and honest conversations can make.

“This is about giving every child the language, understanding and support they need to cope with grief – something that connects us all, no matter who we are or where we come from.”

Central has long campaigned on this issue. In 2024, it released two sector-first resources: Language in Funerals and A Guide to Talking to Children About Death and Grief to help colleagues, teachers and parents use clear, caring and inclusive language.

The society also hosts monthly grief groups, runs seasonal remembrance events, and partners with organisations such as Child Bereavement UK, Lily May Foundation and Samaritans to provide emotional and practical support for families.

Andy Peake, chief operating officer – funeral, property and people, said: “It was a privilege to be in Parliament alongside John and colleagues from across the funeral profession, witnessing such a compassionate and thoughtful debate.

“For me, it showed that this isn’t a political issue – it’s a human one. Every child deserves to have the language, understanding and reassurance to cope with bereavement. This decision gives schools a blueprint, and gives families hope that the next generation will be better prepared for one of life’s hardest lessons.”

The white paper also highlights the importance of cross-party cooperation and sector partnerships in achieving this change. It outlines a shared blueprint for how bereavement education can be embedded effectively into schools, while supporting teachers, parents and communities.

John Adams, funeral director and former president of the National Association of Funeral Directors, added: “This is the moment where compassion becomes policy. When I lost my mum at 12, I had no support in school – nobody knew what to say. That experience shaped my belief that grief shouldn’t be hidden or feared. Thanks to the support of Central Co-op and so many others, we’re giving future generations the tools and language to understand grief and help one another heal.”