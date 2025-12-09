Ethical Christmas gift guide for co-operators: part 2

Part two of our 2025 Christmas Gift Guide includes a range of items from the Ethical Shop and the Co-operative Heritage Trust

The following gifts can be found at the Ethical Shop, part of the New Internationalist media co-operative. Ethical Shop sells a range of ethical goods, and labels products on its website by value-based characteristics including: Charity, Vegan Friendly, Eco Friendly, Educational, Fair Trade, Organic, Recycled, B Corporation, and Made in the UK.

Christmas Pudding Fudge £3.99

Values and causes: Fair Trade, Made in the UK

Handmade, fairtrade fudge produced in the Oxfordshire Cotswolds.

A Little Slice of History Card Game £12.99

Values and causes: Eco Friendly, Made in the UK, Educational

A game of sharp observation, quick thinking and cunning for ages from 6+. Developed by History Heroes, who create award-winning educational games made from sustainable materials.

Gingerbread House Kit £12.99

Values and causes: Educational

A kit made up of icing sugar, chocolate decorations and gingerbread pieces baked by a Ukrainian family-run bakery.

Christmas Scents Incense Gift Box £9.95

Values and causes: Fair Trade

Incense made from natural oils, aromatic roots, herbs and flowers, hand rolled in India and sourced by Shared Earth, the UK’s largest fairtrade wholesaler and retailer of non-food products.

Recycled Sari Wreath, Green (30cm) £12.99

Values and causes: Fair Trade, Recycled

A fabric wreath hand crafted from sari off-cuts from Namaste. Namaste trades with producers in India and Nepal to ensure that all parties share the benefits of trade.

Holly & Berries Stripe Bamboo Socks, Deep Rose Pink, size 4-7 £7.95

Values and causes: Eco Friendly, Organic

Made from naturally grown soft bamboo and organic cotton blend, free from pesticides.

Celestial Pennant Felt Craft Kit £19.95

Values and causes: Educational, Made in the UK

This kit teaches you how to use paper templates, wool felt applique and a variety of embroidery stitches to create your own felt pennant. Produced by Hawthorn Handmade, a female-run company based in Dorset.

Soap Folk Peppermint Lip Balm, 15g £5.95

Values and causes: Eco Friendly, Made in the UK

Soap Folk creates handmade products, using certified organic ingredients wherever possible, with natural, biodegradable ingredients, avoiding all use of Palm oil and its derivatives.

Terracotta Dove Decoration £3.40

Values and causes: Fair Trade

A hanging dove decoration, handmade in Bangladesh. Sold by One Village, marketing support organisation for craft makers’ co-operatives.

You can also now pick up gifts online from the Co-operative Heritage Trust (CHT) apparel collection. All products are made from sustainable materials and printed in a renewable energy powered factory, and supports CHT’s mission of preserving and sharing the stories and artefacts of the British Co-operative Movement.

Co-operation Is The Key Emblem Tote £14

Share your support for the co-op movement with this tote bag. All CHT totes are responsibly produced using 100% certified organic cotton in a carbon neutral factory.

Co-operate or Die Sweatshirt £35

Oversized sweatshirt with a loose cut, dropped shoulders and crewneck, featuring the “ever-so-slightly ominous (but true)” slogan of ‘Co-operate or Die’. Also available in black.

My Mum’s Divi Tee – Regular Fit £20

A nostalgic nod to the past, this tie-dye ‘Old enough to remember my Mum’s divi number’ tee is cut in a regular fit for a more relaxed style.