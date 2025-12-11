Debbie Robinson to take the helm after Central and Midcounties merger

A transitional board has elected a leadership team for the new society, which forms in January and is yet to be named

The leadership team for the co-op formed from the merger of Central and Midcounties co-ops has been named, with Central CEO Debbie Robinson taking the reins at the new entity

Elaine Dean, currently president of Central, retains the role at new society, which will be the UK’s largest independent co-op.

She will be supported by two vice-presidents: Irene Kirkman, current president of Midcounties, and Richard Bickle, current vice-president of Central.

“The decision to bring together our two fantastic societies has been led by our members,” said Dean, “and the high levels of engagement and support throughout this process is a testament to the power of co-operation.”

The merger was announced on 2 December and will create a society with more than 13,000 colleagues, a million members and 500 food stores.

All appointments to the transitional board – made up directors of both societies – will take effect on 26 January, when the legal process to create the new co-op completes. The transitional board will remain in place until member elections are held in early 2027.

Phil Ponsonby, current CEO of Midcounties, will take on the role of CEO for integration, overseeing the programme of work required to bring the two societies together and ensure a smooth transition.

“Debbie and I have worked closely together alongside our boards throughout this process,” he said, “and share a clear vision for what our new society can achieve.

“As CEO for integration, I look forward to helping ensure colleagues and members remain at the heart of every decision we make as we create our new society.”