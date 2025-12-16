Co-op Group rolls out Leaf certification for home-grown products

Stores will roll out the environmental certification throughout next year, after consultation with the Group’s producer network

The Co-op Group has claimed another move for sustainability by requiring all UK-grown fresh produce in its supply chain to be Leaf marque certified by January 2027.

Stores will roll out the environmental certification throughout next year, in partnership with British growers and farmers.

The Leaf marque was designed as a standard for sustainable farming, focusing on integrated farm management practices which promote soil health, biodiversity, and the protection of water resources.

It will work alongside existing reassurance schemes such as Red Tractor.

“Supporting British agriculture has never been more important,” said the Group’s agriculture manager Olivia Theaker, “and we’re proud to champion home-grown produce across our stores all year around. We work with passionate farmers and growers who are going above and beyond in protecting soil health, biodiversity and water resources, and our move to the Leaf marque has been shaped with them as we continue to remain laser focused in our sustainability goals and efforts.”

Related: Co-op Group pledges £1bn to economy after Reeves budget

The Group says it spends over £700m a year with British farmers and agriculture suppliers, which includes continually its year-long 100% sourcing commitment on potatoes and carrots.

Growers and producers in the Group’s grower group, the Fresh Produce Forum, were consulted and involved in the decision to introduce Leaf, the retailer adds. It says the network, set up to foster collaboration and open dialogue on the real challenges facing producers, will be instrumental throughout the process of the standard being rolled out.

“We are delighted that Co-op is extending its long-standing commitment to sustainable sourcing by adopting Leaf Marque across its UK fresh produce supply chains,” said Leaf director Clare Mike. “This is a powerful demonstration of the strength of partnerships in driving real, measurable progress towards more climate-positive, nature-friendly farming.

“Through Leaf Marque certification, Co-op growers are embedding the principles of integrated farm management through practices that promote soil health, biodiversity and water stewardship, while helping their customers make trusted, sustainable food choices. Together, we’re strengthening the connection between how our food is produced and the positive impact it can have on our environment.”