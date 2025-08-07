Chelmsford Star members make final approval of Central merger

The combined society will operate over 500 trading sites across 23 counties, with a turnover of nearly £1bn.

Members of Chelmsford Star Co-op have voted in favour of a transfer of engagements to Central Co-op, following two special members’ meetings.

On Tuesday, 5 August, 202 members took part in the second vote, with 201 voting in favour, and one against – meeting the required majority under Chelmsford Star’s rules.

Chelmsford Star says in a release that the move “brings together two values-led co-operatives and secures a more financially sustainable future for both societies, safeguarding local jobs and ensuring continued service for members and customers in Essex”.

The combined society will operate over 500 trading sites across 23 counties, with a turnover of nearly £1bn. Chelmsford Star’s trading name and heritage will be retained locally, with members and colleagues joining Central.

Central says the merger supports its “long-term plans to operate more efficiently and sustainably, helping the society remain financially resilient over the next five years”.

Through increased scale, the society hopes “to deliver greater value, ensure continued investment in local services, and remain competitive in the challenging retail and funeral sectors in which it operates”.

In a joint statement, society presidents Tony Price (Chelmsford Star) and Elaine Dean (Central) said: “This marks an important step for our societies in creating greater long-term security. The transfer will protect members’ assets and ensure that they continue to have a voice as part of a stronger, more secure society – ready to serve their communities for many more years to come.”

Chelmsford Star CEO Barry Wood said: “This was a significant decision for our members and colleagues, and we are grateful to everyone who took the time to attend both meetings and vote. I want to thank all our members and colleagues for their thoughtful engagement and care throughout this process.

“We recognise that change brings uncertainty, but this transfer is rooted in a desire to protect jobs and ensure long-term sustainability in a challenging environment. We’re joining with a like-minded co-operative that shares our values and will help carry forward the legacy of Chelmsford Star Co-op for years to come.”

Central CEO Debbie Robinson added: “We’re pleased to welcome Chelmsford Star into Central Co-op. This transfer is a significant step forward for both societies, reinforcing the strength of co-operation in action. It enables us to grow in scale and stability, while staying true to our shared values. We’re committed to working closely with Chelmsford Star members and colleagues to ensure a smooth and respectful transition – one that secures long-term sustainability and allows us to continue making a real difference in the communities we serve.”

The official transfer date is the 15 September 2025.