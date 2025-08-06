Co-op Group launches chain of food-for-now stores

The smaller stores will open 7am-7pm and be sited in areas with high footfall, offering on-the go options including hot food

The Co-op Group has launched of a chain of food-for-now stores, placed in locations with high footfall as it looks for ways to expand its share of the convenience market.

It says the “unique and innovative format” will champion its “on-the-go’ expertise” in a first for for UK national grocery chains.

It says the new format has a sales area of around 600-1,000sq ft – a quarter of the size of its typical convenience shops, with new operating hours and a dedicated range that serves the demand for the growing ‘grab-and-go’ consumer culture.

The first of the new stores opened on 31 July in Solihull, with another 15 due over the coming months; the Group has a longer-term ambition of reaching several hundred in the next two to three years.

The Group says the bespoke store design and offering will cater to on-the-go options throughout the day, serving up breakfast, lunch and dinner in formats ranging from traditional meal deals to hot food served over the counter and a new deli. Products include Costa Coffee, hot baguettes, buttermilk chicken tenders and protein pots.

“We are always looking at new ways to deliver convenience to our members and customers,” said Co-op Food managing director Matt Hood, “and these new stores are a perfect example of us using our expertise to refine our on-the-go offer so it is focused on giving shoppers exactly what they need, when they need it.

“It’s a brand-new concept, which we believe there is a big demand for and which we can meet with delicious products, quick service, good value and spot on locations. I’m excited to see this evolution of Co-op stores, join our traditional convenience stores across the UK.“

Extensive new product development exclusive to micro stores includes all-day breakfast meal pots, berry burst bircher and apple and cinnamon overnight oats. For lunch, a new deli selection will serve offerings such as smoked salmon, egg and spinach pots; sweet potato bhaji wrap; falafel and houmous salad bowls and tomato, mozzarella & pesto focaccia bagels.

The hot food over the counter is a first for the Group, including its Irresistible pizzas – with shoppers given the option to purchase a hot slice or full pizza. Hot and cold drinks include wines and a carefully curated range of single-serve cocktails.

In another new move for the Group, the stores will open between 7am-7pm. The next phase, part of the Group’s efforts to expand its quick commerce business, will see the stores turn to dark trading – where the site closes but fulfils home delivery orders in the evening.