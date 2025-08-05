Co-op Group announces social value strategy

The plan follows a survey where members said they feared the country was becoming more divided and unequal

As political and public debate grows around the need to rebuild social cohesion and restore fairness in the UK’s most deprived communities, The Co-op Group has announced a strategy to deliver “social value across every part of its business”.

The retailer says the move, which follows a member survey, reaffirms its commitment to speaking up issues that matter to its communities – from climate change and sustainability to social mobility and diversity and inclusion.

“At a time when powerful voices are encouraging business to scale back on social commitments,” it added, “Co-op is choosing to push forward – guided by what its members say matters most.”

In a survey into the issues facing people and society today, carried out with over 37,000 members, the findings highlight over three quarters (78%) feel many people don’t have equal access to the resources they need to thrive. Over four fifths (83%) agreed that the gap between rich and poor is growing, and a similar number (79%) believe that society is more divided than 10 years ago. Only a minority of members (19%) felt optimistic about the future of the country.

The top concerns are the cost of living, healthcare, the environment and climate, global conflict, cuts to local services, social care, prospects for the younger generation, political instability and extremism, economic instability, and rising rents.



This helped shape strategy in three key areas – access to opportunity, access to a sustainable future and access to peace of mind and wellbeing – says the Group.

“We’re living in a world where powerful voices are actively encouraging businesses to row back on their social value commitments,” said CEO Shirine Khoury-Haq (pictured at a recent Co-op Retail Conference). “In the pursuit of short-term profit opportunities, some other businesses are choosing to scale back or water down their social value work, shutting the door on progress for the future. As a co-operative, owned by our members, we’re choosing to step further forwards, choosing to speak up and speak out, to be a voice for positive change when it matters most.

“As debates grow around how to strengthen the social fabric of the UK, this strategy shows how Co-op is playing its part. It is grounded in what our members told us – to focus on opportunity, sustainability and community cohesion. That’s exactly what we’re going to do.

“As a member-owned business, we’re here to act. Whether it’s helping young people into work, backing grassroots projects, or tackling root causes of harm like cybercrime, this is about long-term impact. It will shape how we grow, how we lead, and how we deliver value for our members every day.”

In terms of the three pillars, the Group says access to opportunity means helping more people into education, skills and good work – especially where chances are hardest to find. The retail society says it is strengthening its long-term diversity and inclusion goals and backing new routes into ethical work, including a partnership with The Hacking Games to identify young cyber talent and channel it into positive futures.

Access to a sustainable future, it adds, “is about staying the course on net zero, even as others pull back”. The Group says it is continuing to back science-based targets and long-term action, supporting members and communities to reduce their impact and making progress “in a way that’s practical, fair and transparent”.

Access to peace of mind and wellbeing is about building stronger, safer communities, says the Group – locally and globally. “From investing in community resilience to taking a stand on human rights, including a new sourcing policy that cuts ties with countries linked to major human rights abuses, Co-op is focused on driving fairness and cohesion where it’s needed most.”

The Group says three pillars are supported by an “extensive range of commitments designed to benefit both members and society”. It adds that it will continue to develop new goals, projects and initiatives based on ongoing member feedback – who are invited to take part here.

The research comes from the Group’s Big Survey, completed by 37,610 Co-op members between March and May 2025.