Agri co-op CHS leases grain terminal to boost transport links

The facility, on the Mississippi in Illinois, offers prime harbour and railroad access, says the co-op

Farmer-owned grain co-op CHS Inc is significantly expanding its presence on the Mississippi River in Illinois by leasing a key transport facility.

CHS – a global agribusiness and the largest co-op in the US – will begin operating from the grain facility in Cahokia at the end of this month. Owned by Cocfco International, the strategically located site reinforces CHS’s commitment to enabling efficient supply chains and global market access for its owners, says the co-op.

“We’re focused on strengthening the co-operative system’s capabilities in this important region connected by barge, truck and rail,” said John Griffith, CHS executive vice president for ag business and CHS hedging.

“This expansion deepens our connections with local growers, supports our US Center Gulf export strategy and provides our owners with competitive market access.”

The facility offers year-round access to the St Louis Harbor and direct connections to all six of North America’s Class I railroads. With more than seven miles of private on-site rail track and capacity for four-unit trains (110 cars each) simultaneously, CHS says the site is optimised for high-speed rail and truck-to-barge loading of grain and grain byproducts.

“Adding this facility strengthens our already robust grain network,” added Griffith, “and enhances our ability to serve our owners, domestic buyers and international markets through the CHS export terminal in Myrtle Grove, Louisiana.”

CHS will operate the Cahokia site under a lease agreement with Cofco. The terminal will become part of the co-op’s footprint in Missouri, Illinois, Iowa and Wisconsin, which includes about 20 grain and agronomy locations serving local farmers and customers.