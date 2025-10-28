Agriculture Banking and Insurance Business Economy News item North America

CHS holds its place at top of USA’s biggest co-ops list

The annual report was issued by the National Cooperative Bank to mark the national Cooperative Month

October 28, 2025
Miles Hadfield

The US National Cooperative Bank (NCB) has released its annual Co-op 100 report, ranking the country’s top 100 revenue-earning co-ops – which, in 2024, reported a combined $323bn in revenue.

Agri co-ops took the top three places, with the number one place retained by Minnesota-based CHS Inc, which reported US$39.3bn in revenue.

Second place went to Kansas-based Dairy Farmers of America, which reported $23bn in revenue, with another dairy co-op, Land O’Lakes, third with $16.2bn.

Finance co-ops also had a strong showing on the list. Fourth on the list was Navy Federal Credit Union, headquartered in Virginia, reported $14.5bn in revenue, followed by Colorado-based CoBank, which earned $13.2bn.

The rest of the top ten were New Jersey-based grocer Wakefern Food Corp./Shoprite, $12.8bn; Illinois-based agri supplier Growmark, $12.2bn; Minnesota-based AgriBank, $12.1bn; Missouri-based Associated Wholesale Grocers, $12.1bn; and Illinois-based Ace Hardware, $9.5bn.

Top-ranking energy & communications co-ops were North Dakota’s Basin Electric Power Cooperative, at 21 with $2.8bn in revenue. Oglethorpe Power Corporation, in Georgia, comes in at 30 with $2.2bn.

Health Partners Inc, based in Minnesota, came 11th with $9.0bn in revenue.

Top ranking recreation co-op was outdoor retailer REI, based in Washington, which came in at 17 after reporting $3.5bn.

“The NCB Co-op 100 highlights the strength, diversity, and impact of co-operative businesses across the United States,” said Casey Fannon, NCB president and CEO. “These organisations demonstrate how co-operative principles continue to drive economic success while supporting communities nationwide.”

NCB works to provide finance for the growth and expansion of co-operative businesses, and has deployed hundreds of millions of dollars to underserved communities and co-operative development initiatives.

The 2025 NCB Co-op 100® report is available online

Miles Hadfield

Miles is the Co-op News digital editor.

