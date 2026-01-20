Copa-Cogeca joins call for EU unlock energy transition for fisheries

They warn the energy transition will not be achievable without strong public support and clear policy signals

Copa-Cogeca has joined a group of European blue economy organisations to call for regulatory reform in support of the energy transition.

The organisations warned the transition in fisheries and other maritime sectors is being help back by EU red tape when they met with Costas Kadis, European commissioner for fisheries and oceans, to discuss the forthcoming Roadmap for the Energy Transition of Fisheries.

They told him the energy transition will not be achievable without strong public support and clear policy signals.

Copa-Cogeca, the twin organisations representing European farmers and their co-ops, joined SEA Europe, Europêche, the European Transport Workers’ Federation (ETF) and the European Association of Fish Producers’ Organisations (EAPO), to state the interests of fishers and aquaculture producers, producers’ organisations, cooperatives, workers, shipyards and maritime equipment manufacturers.

They reaffirmed their commitment to the decarbonisation and long-term sustainability of blue economy sectors, – but warned that progress is being held back in the EU by regulatory constraints, limited access to finance and insufficient investment certainty.

Barriers include EU rules limiting the ability of shipping companies to make space on vessels for modern, cleaner propulsion systems.

“These constraints not only hinder the deployment of hybrid, electric and alternative fuel technologies – which often require additional space on board – but also prevent improvements in safety and wellbeing for crews,” the letter says, “ultimately undermining the attractiveness of the sector for young workers.”

Current funding frameworks for the energy transition remain insufficient in scale and overly restrictive, the group added, “rendering many necessary investments either ineligible or financially unviable”.

To remedy this, the letter calls for a revision of EU funding rules, the establishment of a fleet renewal plan, enabling funding for the withdrawal of obsolete vessels and the creation of dedicated financing pipelines combining EU and national funds with public guarantees to effectively de-risk private investment in the aquaculture and fisheries sectors.

“The transition to new technologies requires investment in training, safety and working conditions,” it adds, “as well as closer cooperation across the value chain.”

A structured dialogue is needed between fisheries, shipyards, investors and research partners, the organisations added, and for fisheries and aquaculture to be fully integrated into broader EU maritime and transport energy strategies.

“The energy transition of fisheries must move from ambition to implementation,” the letter says. “This requires to quickly remove urgent regulatory bottlenecks, without waiting for a full reform of the Common Fisheries Policy.

“It also demands simplified access to adequate EU funding for energy transition investments and fleet retrofit, underpinned by a stable, long-term policy framework capable of restoring investor confidence and accelerating deployment on the ground.”

The organisations welcomed Kadis’ commitment to work closely with the sector and to deliver a forward-looking Roadmap that stimulates a competitive, sustainable and socially responsible blue economy.