Philippine government loaned 2.8bn pesos to electric co-ops in 2025

The Philippines’ National Electrification Administration (NEA) says it loaned around PHP2.8bn (£35m) to 45 electric co-ops last year.

Data released by its Accounts Management and Guarantee Department, NEA said bulk of the state-funded loans – PHP1.7bn – was used for capital expenditure of 34 electric co-ops.

Most of the co-ops supported are based in Luzon, with 15 projects, followed by Mindanao (11) 11 and the Visayas (eight).

Meanwhile, PHP956m worth of loans went to 11 co-ops in Albay, Cagayan de Sulu, Camarines Sur, Cotabato, Negros Oriental, Northern Negros, Pampanga, Pangasinan, Sultan Kudarat and Tarlac.

Climate-related loans facilitated by the NEA in 2025 reached PHP142.4m, allocated for the rehabilitation of power infrastructure damaged by Typhoon Odette in 2021.

Sites affected by the disaster, which received support through the loans, are the Janopol Mini-Hydro Power Plant in Bohol under the service area of the Bohol 1 Electric Cooperative, and power lines operated by the Surigao del Norte Electric Cooperative in Surigao del Norte.

Severe weather events have continued to disrupt power supply in the country. At the end of last year, the Antique Electric Cooperative (Anteco) deployed two four-person teams of to help restore power in Negros Occidenta, after it was hit by Tropical Cyclones Tino and Uwan.

“Since we have already fully restored power in Antique province, we will also be helping the other electric co-operatives,” said general manager Neal Peter Veñegas.

It is common practice for electric co-operatives in the Philippines to provide assistance whenever needed, added Veñegas.

Main photo: Anteco personnel are deployed to help restore power in the Negros Occidental after the region was hit by cyclones (image: Anteco)