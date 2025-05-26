Trademarks of collapsed fruit co-op sold to private firm

Canada’s BC Tree Fruits Co-op was wound up last year, citing low volumes, bad weather and difficult market conditions

The logo and trademarks of Canada’s BC Tree Fruits Co-op, which was wound up last August after 88 years, have been sold to a private family business, Wildstone Capital.

The CA$23m deal sees the sale of several assets, including equipment, real estate and the green leaf logo used by the co-op on fruit packaging and apple stickers.

Wildstone, also based in British Columbia, is strategically partnered with a local investor group and Algoma Orchards, one of Canada’s largest independent apple growers.

Under Algoma’s leadership, the co-op’s Oliver packing plant will be re-started to accept local fruit. The partnership will also operate the receiving facilities in Summerland and Keremeos.

“Acquiring BC Tree Fruits is a milestone we’re incredibly proud of,” said Wildstone CEO Mark Melissen in a press releasse, “not just as a business decision, but as a commitment to the farmers and communities who have shaped BC’s fruit industry for generations. With Algoma Orchards and the Kemp family as our operational partner, we’re investing in a stronger, more resilient future for BC-grown fruit.

The news marks the final chapter in the story of the much-loved co-op, which comprised over 330 local farmers who produce a variety of tree fruits including apples, cherries, pears, peaches, nectarines, apricots, prunes, plums and table grapes.

Its directors were forced to wind it up last year, blaming “extremely low estimated fruit volumes, weather effects, and difficult market and financial conditions”.

Kirk Kemp, president of Algoma Orchards, said: “BC Tree Fruits has a storied legacy in Western Canada,” said Kemp. “While it’s seen challenges in recent years, we believe we’re bringing the right formula for a strong comeback.”