NI fishing co-op blames environmental problems for suspended catch

Lough Neath Fishermen’s co-op say eels from the waters – hit by blue green algae for several years – are not fatty enough for the smoking process



Lough Neagh Fishermen’s Co-op has been forced to suspend eel fishing because the quality of the catch was not good enough.

The Northern Ireland co-op exports the catch to the Netherlands for distribution around Europe. Most of the catch is used for smoking but this year there is not enough fat on the eels for this to be effective.

The lake has been blighted by blue-green algae for several years. The algae can become a problem in warm, shallow, nutrient-rich waters that receive a lot of sunlight. It can cause skin irritation and sickness in people who come into contact with it but is a greater threat to wildlife.

But the drop-off in eel quality is a new phenomenon and the co-op says the effect on fishermen is “massive“. Eel fishing season started on 5 May but was halted a week later, on 12 May.

CEO Kathleen McBride told an ITV News report: “We’re talking about livelihoods here, we’re talking about families who have fished the lough for centuries, for generations, having no income at this time of year.”

She said the reason for the drop-off in quality that led to the suspension is not clear. “Given the complexities and the turmoil that’s going on currently within Loughh Neath it’s difficult to pinpoint exactly what will be happening out there.

“Blue green algae is not new, what is new is the quality of the eel … while the blue green algae probably has it’s role to play, it’s probably something within the food cycle.”

The NI Department for Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs has said it is working to improve water quality in the lough, with an action plan agreed last July, but the latest crisis has prompted renewed calls for action.

A statement from Sinn Féin’s Cllr Catherine Nelson said: “This sudden halt has led to immediate unemployment and significant income loss for numerous families in the local area.

“Our fishermen bear no responsibility for this situation; they have consistently demonstrated a profound respect for the waters they navigate.”

The co-op’s former CEO Pat Close, told a meeting of the Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs Committee the fishing industry on Lough Neagh was probably “collateral damage” from the environmental challenges in the lough.

“There are many, many external factors and influences over which we have no control, ” he said, “or indeed had much consultation if any about, but that has led to a situation where the fishing industry is probably collateral damage and certainly a victim in this situation because of the impact all of these things have had on the fish quality, particularly the fat content.”

The co-op is continuing to monitor the quality of eels, helped by the Agri-Food and Biosciences Institute and hopes to resume fishing on 9 June.