Canadian BC Tree Fruits Cooperative to wind up after 88 years

Growers are now searching for an alternative option to market their fruit

Canadian agribusiness BC Tree Fruits Cooperative is closing down after 88 years trading.

The co-op comprises over 330 local farmers who produce a variety of tree fruits including apples, cherries, pears, peaches, nectarines, apricots, prunes, plums and table grapes.

But in a letter to members on 26 July, the co-op said it was no longer receiving fruit, effective immediately. The letter also advised them to search for another alternative to market their fruit for the balance of the 2024 season.

“It is with profound sadness that on July 25, 2024, the board of directors of BC Tree Fruits Cooperative determined that due to extremely low estimated fruit volumes, weather effects, and difficult market and financial conditions, the co-operative will not be able to effectively operate the business moving forward,” the co-op said in a statement.

“As a result, BC Tree Fruits Cooperative and all its subsidiaries will be taking steps to seek court direction and assistance to liquidate the co-operative in an effort to maximise recovery for all stakeholders. This is a very unfortunate situation, and we are working with our lenders and advisors as we embark on this process. We respectfully ask for your patience as we navigate through the process.”

B.C. agriculture minister Pam Alexis, in a statement responding to the news, said that while “the province has no authority to take over the board of such an entity, at this time”, the ministry’s staff are consulting with the B.C. Fruit Growers’ Association as well as individual farmers to explore options to market their fruit.

BC’s tree fruit industry includes 400 commercial growers who farm approximately 15,000 acres of apples, apricots, cherries, nectarines, peaches, pears, and plums, according to data from BC’s government.

BC Tree Fruits Cooperative said it had no additional comments for the moment.