European agri co-ops respond to Donald Trump’s trade war

Copa and Cogeca fear the US tariffs could disrupt global supply chains, drive up prices, and limit market access

European agri co-operatives have called for de-escalation amid the introduction of a 20% levy on EU goods by US president Donald Trump.

Set to take effect in the coming days, the tariffs will have significant consequences for the EU’s agricultural sector – for which the US accounts for 12% of total exports.

Copa and Cogeca, which represent European farmers and their co-ops, said the tariffs threaten to disrupt global supply chains, drive up prices, and limit market access for farmers and agri-co-operatives on both sides of the Atlantic. They also warned the tariffs could lead to an escalation in trade tensions between two key trading partners.

“European farmers and agri-co-operatives are already facing mounting challenges, from rising production costs to climate-related pressures,” said Copa president Massimiliano Giansanti. “These new tariffs will add to further uncertainty and financial strain on our sector, affecting both producers and consumers.

“Ensuring our food security must be Europe’s compass in these difficult times, as our common national security starts there. We urge policymakers on both sides to seek dialogue and avoid a full-scale trade conflict.”

“Retaliatory trade measures will not benefit farmers in either the EU or the US,” said Cogeca president Lennart Nilsson. “Instead, they will limit our opportunities, raise prices, and weaken the resilience of agricultural businesses. We call on both administrations to prioritise negotiations and explore all diplomatic avenues before resorting to measures that could have long-lasting consequences.”

Copa and Cogeca are strongly urging EU and US policymakers to ”fully exhaust diplomatic efforts in the coming days”.

“Both sides must work constructively to address grievances without jeopardising existing trade benefits, ensuring that farmers and agri-co-operatives can continue to contribute to food security and economic resilience on both sides of the Atlantic,” they said in a joint statement.

Meanwhile, farmers in the UK have responded to the tariffs through the National Farmers Union, which represents 46,000 farming and growing businesses, including co-ops.

NFU said it is working with the government to ensure that UK agri-markets can act swiftly in response to the 10% tariffs imposed by the US.

“We have been working closely with the government in the lead up to the announcements,” NFU president Tom Bradshaw said in a press release. “While the UK has been hit by a lower baseline tariff compared to the EU, this remains a challenge for the UK and for agriculture, with the US being our second largest export market beyond the EU.



“While this is a developing and concerning situation, we are working in genuine partnership with the government and sharing our expertise on this to ensure, if there is any market disruption in response to a change in the movement of goods and products between affected countries, we can respond swiftly.”

Bradshaw said the US is the largest market for British agri-food products outside of the EU.

“We stand united in our desire to work together to ensure British farmers and growers are at the forefront of any decision-making and will continue to work hand in glove with government as the situation develops,” he added.