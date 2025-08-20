Obituary: Richard Hughes (1944-2025)

Hughes was active in a number of roles int the co-op movement, including CEO and secretary of retail society Tamworth

Richard Hughes, who served as CEO and secretary of Tamworth Co-op, has died following a recent illness.

Born in Liverpool, Hughes spent time in Huddersfield and Doncaster before joining the Peterborough Co-operative Society in 1973. He moved to Tamworth and joined Tamworth Co-op in 1976. He was appointed CEO in January 1993, retiring in 2009.

Hughes was heavily involved in different areas of the co-operative movement and local life, holding non-executive positions at organisations including National Co-operative Chemists and St Johns Ambulance (Wilnecote division). He was a governor at the Heart of England NHS Trust, sat on the member nominations committee of Tamworth Council, and was president of the Tamworth Male Voice Choir. His later life was dedicated to charitable work.

“His commitment to improving lives in Tamworth and beyond will be fondly remembered,” said Dan Welsh, Tamworth Co-op CEO.

“A dedicated community leader, Richard leaves a lasting legacy through his tireless support for local charities, including Tamworth Heritage Trust, Home-Start, Kingslake Charitable Trust, Number Eight, Mercian Singers, Tamworth Talking Newspaper and Rawlett Trust.”

Hughes leaves his wife of 59 years, Ann Hughes, sons Grant and Stephen, and a number of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Richard Hughes’ funeral will take place at the Lichfield & District Crematorium, Fradley on Thursday 4 September 2025 at 11.30am.