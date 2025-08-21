Sustainability on show at Co-op Group’s newest store

The store in Soham, east Cambs, is designed to communicate eco-friendly steps taken by the Group – and to trial new initiatives before rollout

The Co-op Group has launched a showcase store which demonstrates the measures it has taken to build sustainability into its operations.

Opening in Soham, East Cambridgeshire, the store is designed “to communicate all the positive initiatives, that often go unnoticed behind the scenes, to its members and customers”.

This includes motion activated fridge lights, support for local biodiversity, digital displays of live energy consumption data, and rooftop solar.

Additionally, the store will be used as a ‘test, learn and adopt’ environment where the Group can trial new sustainability technologies and processes. It plans to roll out any successful measures into future new stores and refits across its estate.

It promises a new look and feel at the showcase store. with branding and signage that communicates its sustainability efforts.

“Co-op’s sustainability agenda is driven heavily by our member-owners,“ said Heather Thomas, group property and sustainability director. “It’s a topic that they are passionate about and one they use their voices for to ensure that we as a business are doing the right thing for the planet.

“Our showcase store demonstrates our sustainability efforts in action, through easy to digest in-store communications that inform our members and shoppers on the impactful changes we are making in our convenience stores to help us on the important journey to net-zero.

Related: Co-op Group launches chain of food-for-now stores

“The fact that this store will allow for us to trial new initiatives in the sustainability space is a real game-changer and, in a the true spirt of co-operation, it’s our ambition to share these technological insights and best practices with the wider retail industry.”

The store’s back of house areas will have further signage and call outs to the sustainable changes that have been actioned for Co-op colleagues, from energy-saving fixtures and fittings to recycling initiatives.

The store has a biodiversity garden

The Group has committed to reaching net zero across its operations by 2035 and entire business by 2040. In March 2024, it became one of the first UK convenience retailers to have its net zero targets validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi).

In its updated Climate Action Plan, the Group further committed to sourcing renewable energy via corporate PPAs and investing in supporting suppliers and producers to reduce absolute carbon emissions.