Agriculture Retail News item United Kingdom

Welsh agri co-op opens farm and country store in Carmarthen

Clynderwen & Cardiganshire Farmers plans to expand its territory, supplying farming, pet and equine products

August 20, 2025
Miles Hadfield

Wales’s largest farmer-owned co-operative is opening of a new farm and country store in Carmarthen.

Located at Llanllwch, less than 500 yards from Carmarthen Livestock Mart, CCF (Clynderwen & Cardiganshire Farmers) says the stores is an “important strategic move” which allows it to further extend its trading territory throughout Carmarthenshire.

Serving farming businesses and country dwellers, CCF supplies agricultural, pet and equine products.

“Our investment at Carmarthen shows our commitment to supporting members and customers’ with both their everyday essentials and new innovative products,” said CEO David Evans.

“The opening of our Carmarthen store is the latest example of our co-operative investing in our members and is in response to requests from our existing Carmarthenshire members and customers for a local location to purchase our products.

“The site location is convenient for customers from across west Wales who visit the nearby mart as well as local customers, supported by our team of colleagues providing quality advice and on-farm services”.

Chair Will Prichard added: “This investment is in line with our farmer-controlled board’s strategic direction, with CCF being in a unique position to serve the agricultural community, directly reinvesting returns specifically for the benefit of its farmer membership not external city shareholders.“

The latest opening will create up to five new jobs and brings the total number of CCF sites across Wales and the borders to 19 stores, alongside a feed blending plant at Glanrhyd near Cardigan.

The store will be open Monday-Friday 8:15am – 5pm, and 8:15am – 12pm on Saturdays.

To find out more about CCF products or services, please visit www.ccfagri.co.uk

Miles Hadfield

Miles is the Co-op News digital editor.

More articles by Miles Hadfield

Related articles

Agriculture

CBH grain co-op pilots biofuels project to cut shipping emissions

August 20, 2025
Miles Hadfield

The farmer-owned exporter, based in Western Australia, is working with shipping firms Norden and Oldendorff to…

Agriculture

Agri giant CHS continues acquisition plan to grow market access

August 19, 2025
Miles Hadfield

The farmer-owned co-op has bought a grain facility in Nebraska to optimise supply chain and connect…

Agriculture

SAOS hires two co-op development managers for Scottish agri-food sector

August 12, 2025
Miles Hadfield

Claire Dyce joins from SAOS member co-op Grampian Growers, while Adam Forrest worked most recently at…