Welsh agri co-op opens farm and country store in Carmarthen

Wales’s largest farmer-owned co-operative is opening of a new farm and country store in Carmarthen.

Located at Llanllwch, less than 500 yards from Carmarthen Livestock Mart, CCF (Clynderwen & Cardiganshire Farmers) says the stores is an “important strategic move” which allows it to further extend its trading territory throughout Carmarthenshire.

Serving farming businesses and country dwellers, CCF supplies agricultural, pet and equine products.

“Our investment at Carmarthen shows our commitment to supporting members and customers’ with both their everyday essentials and new innovative products,” said CEO David Evans.

“The opening of our Carmarthen store is the latest example of our co-operative investing in our members and is in response to requests from our existing Carmarthenshire members and customers for a local location to purchase our products.

“The site location is convenient for customers from across west Wales who visit the nearby mart as well as local customers, supported by our team of colleagues providing quality advice and on-farm services”.

Chair Will Prichard added: “This investment is in line with our farmer-controlled board’s strategic direction, with CCF being in a unique position to serve the agricultural community, directly reinvesting returns specifically for the benefit of its farmer membership not external city shareholders.“

The latest opening will create up to five new jobs and brings the total number of CCF sites across Wales and the borders to 19 stores, alongside a feed blending plant at Glanrhyd near Cardigan.

The store will be open Monday-Friday 8:15am – 5pm, and 8:15am – 12pm on Saturdays.

To find out more about CCF products or services, please visit www.ccfagri.co.uk