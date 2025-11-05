New diversity lead at East of England Co-op

East of England Co-op has appointed a new lead for diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI). Jasmine Moss-Rahman joins from a leading global consultancy, where she spent five years developing and implementing its DEI strategy across the UK.

“East of England Co-op has deep roots in this region – built on fairness, mutual support and a sense of community,” said Moss-Rahman. Strong businesses and communities grow from the same foundation – treating people fairly.

“For me, DEI starts with understanding the real experiences of our colleagues and communities. My role is to use data, conversation and collaboration to see clearly where we stand and where we can do better. This isn’t just about representation – it’s also about how inclusion drives better decisions, sparks innovation and builds trust across our business.

“We’re building a clear, evidence-based foundation for inclusion and ensuring our co-op reflects the diversity and character that make our region so special.”

The co-op says her early priorities include accelerating gender pay gap progress and building the evidence base for future inclusion goals – “ensuring progress is visible, measurable and lasting across all areas of the business”.

“As one of East Anglia’s biggest employers, we have a responsibility to the communities we serve,” said CEO Andy Rigby.

“Inclusivity isn’t a trend for us – it’s a fundamental investment in the refinement and growth of our co-op.

“Welcoming Jasmine as our first DEI Lead is the first step on an important journey for us. We know we’ve got a lot of work to do but we’ve got big ambitions.

“This is us making a long-term commitment to becoming a truly inclusive business where everyone can thrive.”