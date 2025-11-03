Co-op Group launches social mobility tools as poll warns of class barriers

Talent is everywhere, but opportunity is not. Every business can take steps to change that’

Two-thirds (68%) of Britons say their background still affects how far they can go in their career – suggesting social mobility in the UK is stalling rather than improving, according to new research for the Co-op Group.

The findings highlight how many people believe bias in recruitment and a lack of professional networks continue to limit opportunity across the UK.

Meanwhile, more than half (52%) think businesses should treat social mobility as part of their wider diversity and inclusion commitments. To help tackle this, the Group has launched two free toolkits to make opportunities fairer for employers and jobseekers, offering practical steps to remove barriers linked to socioeconomic background.

The Social Mobility Employer Toolkit provides guidance for organisations to measure, understand and improve social mobility across their workforce, says the Group.

Related: Co-op Group launches plan to drive social mobility in its own ranks

Alongside it, the Employability Toolkit offers a free resource to help people who face barriers to work – such as young people, returners, refugees and those with convictions – to build confidence and develop job-ready skills.

The toolkits are freely available at the Group’s website and will be shared with partner organisations, including through the retail society’s Levy Share scheme and to its own members, to reach people across the UK.

A dedicated version is also being rolled out across the Co-op Academies Trust to support students in disadvantaged areas.

The Group has engaged young members in shaping the resource, with input from the Co-op Young Members Group helping to test and refine the content.

Related: Co-op Group launches social mobility impact report

Research Findings:

68% say background such as accent, family income or school affects career opportunities.

Only 32% feel confident that employers genuinely care about social mobility.

52% think businesses should treat social mobility as part of their wider DEI commitments.

People believe the biggest barriers to progress for those from lower socioeconomic backgrounds are the cost of higher education (31%), bias in recruitment (28%) and lack of confidence or professional networks (25%).

“This research shows that background still plays too big a role in determining career success,” said Claire Costello, chief people and inclusion officer at the Group. “Talent is everywhere, but opportunity is not. Every business can take steps to change that.

“Our new Employer Toolkit makes it easier for organisations to understand the socioeconomic gap in their workforce and take practical action to close it. Access to opportunity is a core part of our Social Value Strategy, and we are showing that inclusion and productivity go hand in hand.”

Related: How co-ops are delivering social mobility through training and apprenticeships

Maree Moore, associate director of organisational learning, talent and inclusion at Coca-Cola Europacific Partners, said: “We share Co-op’s commitment to improving social mobility and widening access to opportunity. The Co-op Employer Toolkit is a practical and valuable resource that helps businesses of all sizes take meaningful steps to understand and address inequality linked to socioeconomic background.”

Earlier research by YouGov for the Group found that while over a third of businesses have a defined social mobility strategy, fewer than one in five currently treat it as a top priority. A report by Demos in partnership with the Group estimated that low social mobility costs the UK economy £19bn a year in lost productivity.

The Group said stronger government action is needed to make social mobility measurable – including requiring large employers to publish data on colleagues’ socioeconomic background to track progress across every sector.

It is calling on Government to explore how to incentivise and support employers to measure and publish data on the socioeconomic background of their workforce.