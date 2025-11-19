Consumer co-op Food Retail News item North America

National Co+op Grocers gives $100k to food insecurity support

The move comes as the interruption to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program leaves people going hungry

November 19, 2025
Miles Hadfield

National Co+op Grocers (NCG), a co-op of 167 community-owned grocery stores, has announced efforts to support people going hungry after the federal shutdown interrupted the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (Snap).

The co-op is making a US$50,000 donation to Feeding America, a national network of food banks, nutrition assistance and meal programmes.

Identifying poverty as a root cause of food insecurity, NCG is also handing $50,000 to the Coalition on Human Needs, an alliance of national organisations working to promote public policies that address the needs of low-income and other vulnerable populations.

As community-owned grocery stores, food co-ops have built relationships with local food pantries and community organisations that support people experiencing food insecurity. NCG says its food co-ops donate more than 1 million pounds of food to food pantries in their communities each year and collectively, donate more than $9m a year to local community organisations.

NCG co-ops are also offering promotional pricing on their value line of grocery basics – more than 300 Field Day brand products – from 5 November to 2 December. Field Day products are part of NCG food co-ops’ Co+op Basics programme, which offers quality grocery staples at more affordable prices.

In addition, for every product purchased during this period, food co-ops will donate five cents to North American Traditional Indigenous Food Systems, a national nonprofit addressing food insecurity, economic disparities and the loss of traditional food knowledge for Indigenous communities in North America.

Miles is the Co-op News digital editor.

