New CEO for National Co+op Grocers

Tandy Harvey succeeds C.E. Pugh, who retires at the end of the year

The National Co+op Grocers (NCG) has appointed Tandy Harvey as its new chief executive officer following a planned succession process.

Harvey has more than 30 years of wholesale and retail food industry experience, including senior leadership roles at SuperValu and UNFI. She succeeds C.E. Pugh, who retires at the end of the year, taking up the role on 1 January.

“We are thrilled to welcome Tandy as NCG’s next CEO,” said Sarah Christensen, board president at NCG.

Tandy Harvey (image: NCG)

“Throughout a rigorous national search, Tandy impressed us with her strong background, her understanding of the grocery landscape and her clear passion for the co-operative model. The board has full confidence in her ability to guide NCG into its next chapter.”

A business services co-operative, NCG represents 167 food retail co-ops which between them operate 241 stores in 39 states. Harvey has already started working with Pugh and the NCG leadership team to ensure a smooth transition.

“I am grateful, humbled and excited to lead NCG and continue the co-op mission of community, connection and shared purpose,” said Harvey. “I’m excited to partner with NCG’s talented staff and member co-ops to build on the organisation’s strengths and help shape the future of co-operative grocery.”

Pugh has been involved in the retail industry for over 50 years. He initially joined the NCG Development Co+operative, a subsidiary focused on supporting food co-op development and expansion, in 2008. He became chief operating officer of NCG in 2012 and took over as CEO in 2019.

“We are deeply grateful for C.E.’s steady leadership and his unwavering commitment to the co-operative movement,” said Christensen. “His impact on NCG and our members will be felt for years to come.”