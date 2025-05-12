US co-op grocers outpace traditional grocers in sales

National Co+op Grocers attributes the success to the community ownership model and local sourcing

US food co-ops affiliated to National Co+op Grocers (NCG) reported a same-store sales growth of 4.7% in 2024, outperforming the US retail food market, which witnessed a 3% sales increase over the same period.

In its latest 2024 Food Co-op Impact Report, NCG attributes the positive results to “food co-ops’ community ownership model and commitment to building local supply chains”. Owners of these co-ops, who make a one-time investment in a lifetime membership between US$100-200, account for 58% of sales.

According to the report, the average NCG food co-op purchases from 175 local farms and producers, more than four times as many as similar-sized food retailers report. They also source more from local producers, with local products accounting for 24% of sales, compared to 2% of sales at a conventional grocer.

Food co-ops are also ahead of other retailers in terms of organic product sales with 37% of food co-ops’ combined annual $2.8bn sales coming from certified organic products, compared with 24% of sales at other natural grocery retailers, and conventional grocers just 3%.

Meanwhile, Fairtrade certified products made up 6% of food co-ops’ total sales, higher than other natural grocery retailers (4%) and conventional grocers (0.5%).

Similarly, sales of B Corp certified products made up 9% of the average food co-op’s total sales, higher than those of other natural grocery retailers (6%) and conventional grocers (2%).

Co-operation among co-operatives is another principle guiding activities. The report reveals that co-operatively produced products make up 5% of food co-ops’ total sales, higher than natural retailers (3%) and conventional grocers (1%).

In terms of supporting community causes, the report reveals that food co-ops donated more than $9m to local groups last year, with NCG contributing an additional $1m to organisations working to advance co-ops’ advocacy priorities at regional and national levels.

Another area of focus is sustainabilty, with the report highlighting that NCG food co-ops have up-to-date sustainability tracking software and support to set goals and reduce carbon footprint. Since 2012, they have offset 8,293 metric tons of CO2 through conservation and agroforestry practices in partnership with Indigenous communities.

A business services co-operative, NCG is owned by 165 member co-ops which operate more than 240 storefronts in 39 states with combined annual sales of $2.8bn.