Co-op Group continues on-the-go store trend and plans wave of refits

The retailer says there will be nearly 50 re-openings or new stores before the end of the year

The Co-op Group has announced plans for 48 new stores or major refurbishments before Christmas.

This will take the number of new stores and refurbishments to more than 200 sites for the latest financial year, and builds on the retailer’s recent adoption of small on-the-go formats in high foot-flow locations.

The new developments kick off with a 600 sq ft on-the-go site in Aylesbury, Bucks – the third opening this year in this format, following launches in Solihull High Street and Altrincham’s Stamford Quarter.

It sells breakfast, lunch and dinner in new formats, including traditional meal deals, hot food via a serve-over counter and deli-inspired selections. Open between 7am-7pm, it also offers online hot food home deliveries, and has a Costa coffee machine, outside and inside seating and charging points. There is also a range of new products, exclusive to the format.

“The whole team is excited to launch our new concept store in Aylesbury – we are looking forward to being part of the community, and welcoming members and customers into their new Co-op store,” said area operations manager Shane Redclift. “Whether working, shopping or socialising in the high street area, we’re here to offer breakfast, lunch or dinner on the go.”

The store launch in Aylesbury (image: Co-op Group)

Related: Co-op Group launches chain of food-for-now stores

“We are delighted to grow our ‘on-the-go’ concept with the unveiling of our Aylesbury store. We continually look for new ways to get closer to our customers and deliver added convenience,” said Gary Williams, the Group’s director of store optimisation.

“Our new concept brings together an innovative blend of food-to-go propositions, with freshly prepared products designed to stand out in the high street and serve this vibrant and thriving community. Catering to ‘on-the-go’ meals throughout the day you will find delicious products, quick service, quality and value, and all in a great convenient location.”