Ethical Christmas gift guide for co-operators

The first instalment of our 2025 Christmas gift guide is made up of items from Ethical Consumer’s Best Buy Label list.

Multi-stakeholder co-operative Ethical Consumer has certified a range of products and services as the best ethical choice for shoppers with its Best Buy Label, and with almost 50 UK companies now part of the scheme, there are plenty of places on the list to find ethical gifts for every budget.

Natural soap on a rope – Friendly Soap £4.95

Friendly Soap is handmade, plant-based and cruelty-free soap made without palm oil.

Tao Merino Wool Chunky Beanie – Brothers We Stand £47

Brothers We Stand applies its five-point “greenwashing forcefield” to every new item it chooses to stock, and gives customers a chance to look into the background of each item on its website.

70% cocoa bar – Chocolat Madagascar £8.95

This product of origin is both grown and produced in Madagascar via the Raisetrade business model to ensure the best deal for farmers and producers.

Coffee Bean & Grinder Gift Set – Source Climate Change £27

Source Climate Change sells award-winning organic coffee, with each bag featuring a unique tracking number which allows shoppers to find out how communities and forests benefit from every purchase.

Audiobooks – xigxag from £7.99

Cornwall-based xigxag offers a flexible alternative to Amazon when it comes to audiobooks, and titles can be gifted to loved ones via their website.

Tasting Kit – Paccari Chocolate UK £16

Vegan and fair trade, Paccari chocolates are made in their country of origin, Ecuador, meaning profits stay in the country.

Spa Gift Set – Conscious Skincare £35

Conscious Skincare produces a variety of organic vegan skincare products, free of plastic and palm oil.

Vegan organic perfume – Flaya £14.50-£35

Women-led, family run business Flaya produces organic, vegan perfumes from their base in Scotland.

Smoked almonds – Zaytoun £6.75

Zaytoun supports farming communities in Palestine through its fair trade and organic food.

Hemp Socks – The Hemp Trading Company (THTC) £10

Sustainable and politically conscious clothing brand THTC has been producing hemp based clothing and accessories since 1999.

Ethical Consumer is an independent, not-for-profit, multi-stakeholder co-operative based in Manchester.

We’ve been empowering consumers to challenge corporate power since 1989 with the help of our shopping guides which rate and compare companies behind the brands on key social and environmental issues.

