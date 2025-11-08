Fairtrade launches €1m sustainable agriculture programme in Indonesia

The partnership with Indonesian NGO Bina Desa will support over 1,600 farmers

Fairtrade International has announced a partnership with NGO Yayasan Bina Desa Sadajiwa (Bina Desa) to support more than 1,600 smallholder farmers across two Indonesian islands.

The project will use €1m of EU funding to support farmers, at least 30% of whom are women, across Java and Sulawesi, as they adapt to climate change, access sustainable markets, and strengthen gender equality in agriculture.

The project will also engage community-based organisations, young people, and local authorities to promote environmentally sound and inclusive rural development, says Fairtrade International.

Financed by the EU’s Civil Society Organisations Thematic Programme, the Transitioning Towards Green Resilience initiative will support efforts towards a just green transition in Indonesia.

Another goal of the project is to support Indonesia’s Presidential Instruction No. 9/2025, which promotes the revitalisation of rural co-ops and sustainable village economies.

The initiative, which will run for the next four years, is based on three action pillars:

Building farmer capacity, including training trainers on sustainable agriculture, gender equality, and financial literacy, as well as support for organic certification and climate-resilient farming

including training trainers on sustainable agriculture, gender equality, and financial literacy, as well as support for organic certification and climate-resilient farming Strengthening farmer organisations through business development coaching, community sustainability grants, and policy advocacy training

through business development coaching, community sustainability grants, and policy advocacy training Creating market demand and policy influence via consumer campaigns, producer–buyer networking, and policy dialogue with government stakeholders.

Bina Desa was founded in 1975 to empower rural communities and strengthen human resources in Indonesia’s rural areas, with an emphasis on local knowledge and community self-reliance.

“This project gives smallholder farmers and rural communities a stronger voice in shaping their future,” said programme coordinator Armin Salassa. “Together, we will work to ensure that the green transition in Indonesia is inclusive, locally driven, and truly benefits those at the heart of agriculture.”

Bindu Sukumarapillai, CEO of Fairtrade Network of Asia Pacific Producers, described the programme as “a major step toward supporting smallholder farmers, particularly women, to adapt to climate change, strengthen their co-operatives, and access sustainable markets”.

“By fostering inclusive, climate-resilient, and gender-equitable farming communities, we aim to advance Indonesia’s Just Green Transition while contributing to both national priorities and the EU’s sustainability goals,” he added.

“Together, we are laying the groundwork for a more resilient, fair, and sustainable agricultural future.”