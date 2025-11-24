Co-op Group shares £5m in community funding across 2,500 causes

‘Things are increasingly challenging for local causes, and our funding can make a real difference’

Community groups in towns, cities and villages across the UK are sharing a £5m funding boost from the Co-op Group’s Local Community Fund.

The retail society says it is committed to making a difference in the communities it serves and is providing a funding boost to 2,500 local causes across the UK.

Members can have their say how the £5m is shared by choosing a community group via the Membership App. Nearly 40,000 unique projects have been supported in communities across the UK since the fund began in 2016.

The Group says the focus of the fund is on enabling communities to thrive, and supporting local groups and causes as they make a difference locally by providing access to food, improving mental wellbeing, creating opportunities for young people and promoting community cohesion and building more sustainable futures.

“Our local causes are making a huge difference in communities across the UK,” said David Luckin, head of social value and community engagement. “As a co-operative, our members have a say in where and how our profits are shared, and our funding enables local causes to deliver projects that focus on the issues affecting people’s lives.

“We know that things are increasingly challenging for local causes, and our funding can make a real difference – helping people and communities thrive.”

Around 9.5 milion people (almost one in seven of the UK population) have benefitted directly from the fund since it started in 2016, with nearly 40,000 unique projects supported. The benefits to community groups also extend beyond the funding support, adds the Group, with 94% of causes saying they felt more connected with their community as a result of participating in the fund.

Co-op Group members also have the chance to win up to £1,000 for themselves and £10,000 for their chosen Local Community Fund cause as part of the society’s Member Prizes in November via the Co-op app.