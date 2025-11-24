Channel Islands Co-op shares £49k among local causes

This is fifth year of the fund, which has seen an overall total of £375,553 donated to 369 projects and initiatives

Channel Islands (CI) Coop has handed out £49,060 to causes from its Autumn 2025 Coop Community Fund.

Of this, £21,622 goes to 18 charitable and community initiatives across Guernsey, with cash going to causes including autism-friendly events, bereavement counselling, environmental regeneration and youth homelessness.

Each project has been specifically chosen by the co-op because of its impact on local communities. This is fifth year of the fund, which has seen an overall total of £375,553 donated to 369 projects and initiatives.

“We are proud to support such a diverse and inspiring group of organisations,” said CEO Mark Cox. “These projects reflect the heart of our community – inclusive, caring, and forward-thinking. The Community Fund is one of the many ways we live our values and invest in the wellbeing of islanders.”

Carl Winn, head of community and sustainability, added: “This round of funding highlights the incredible work being achieved across Guernsey to support vulnerable groups, promote sustainability, and strengthen community connections. From comfort quilts for grieving families to permaculture training and wraparound care for children, each project makes a meaningful difference.”

A spokesperson from Guernsey Cheshire Home said: “On behalf of everyone at Guernsey Cheshire Home, we would like to extend our sincere gratitude for approving the autumn grant. This generous support will make a meaningful difference in the daily lives of our residents, enhancing comfort and care within our home.

“Your commitment to supporting our community is deeply appreciated, and we are truly thankful for your continued partnership.”

Charities receiving support include;

Autism & Me which received £240 to provide selection boxes for children attending an autism-friendly Christmas party at Oaty & Joeys.

which received £240 to provide selection boxes for children attending an autism-friendly Christmas party at Oaty & Joeys. Guernsey Cheshire Home was awarded £1,500 to purchase a commercial dryer, easing daily operations and improving efficiency during the winter months.

was awarded £1,500 to purchase a commercial dryer, easing daily operations and improving efficiency during the winter months. Critically Ill Children and Sibling Care received £1,250 for 50 “Hug Me” pillows, offering comfort to siblings of critically ill children and premature babies.

received £1,250 for 50 “Hug Me” pillows, offering comfort to siblings of critically ill children and premature babies. Channel Islands Permaculture Institute was granted £1,000 to regenerate a vinery site into a community permaculture cooperative, offering training, composting, and a chicken scheme.

was granted £1,000 to regenerate a vinery site into a community permaculture cooperative, offering training, composting, and a chicken scheme. Action for Children – Guernsey Youth & Housing Project received £2,000 to purchase TVs for training flats supporting homeless young people aged 16–25.

Other recipients include Le Murier School, Bright Beginnings, Guernsey Bereavement Services, St Martin’s Primary School, GSPCA, Little Quilts, Big Hugs, and Mill Street Community Café.

The found follows on from a previous round of funding which gave to causes including Amalgamted Boxing Club GSY (pictured).