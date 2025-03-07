Manchester Credit Union lottery raises cash for local causes

Funds go to a mental health support organisation, an NHS charity, a foodbank and a sports and social group for young disabled people

Four Greater Manchester charities are receiving a funding boost thanks to money raised through Manchester Credit Union’s Busy Bee Lottery.

The lottery is exclusive to credit union members and combines the opportunity to support local good causes with a chance of winning a monthly cash prize. Last year, more than £16,000 was donated to local charities and community groups in the Greater Manchester area via the lottery. In all, the initiative has raised more than £27,000 of charitable funds since its inception in January 2023.

The latest causes to benefit nclude a mental health support organisation, an NHS charity, a foodbank and poverty prevention charity, and a sports and social group for young disabled people. In total, £6,837 is being donated across the four organisations.

Bury-based Jigsaw is using the money “to promote fun, freedom and independence” for young disabled people aged 13 plus, in the local community. The charity supports individuals to enjoy an active social life, reach their sporting potential and maintain a healthy lifestyle.

Tameside & Glossop NHS Charity is investing its funding award in transforming the sensory room in Tameside Hospital’s Children’s Unit. The money will also be used to provide comforting and inspirational books for children in care.

In the High Peak, lottery funding has been awarded to Zink – a food bank provider that offers employment support, advice and advocacy, along with a community eco café. The Manchester Credit Union donation will help the café to provide free meals for homeless people and families in crisis and subsidise meals for families on a low income.

Main pic: Tameside & Glossop NHS Charity

Fourth funding recipient, the Anthony Seddon Fund, is a mental health peer support charity based in Ashton-under-Lyne. It will use the Busy Bee Lottery award to keep peer support drop-in sessions running – a vital lifeline for individuals facing mental health challenges and social isolation.

Harry Thomas, Anthony Seddon Fund chief operating officer, said: “This unexpected donation of such a large amount couldn’t have come at a better time for us. It will go towards keeping our peer support drop-in running five days a week – and maybe even a few cakes for our customers! We’re incredibly grateful to Manchester Credit Union and their members for their generosity.”

Mandy Wilcock, chief executive of Manchester Credit Union, added: “Once again, the generosity of our members has helped us to support charities making a meaningful impact in the Greater Manchester region. These organisations share our values and we are keen to bolster them as much as possible, as we continue to pursue our mission of helping people to improve their financial futures. The more tickets we sell for the Busy Bee Lottery, the more we’re able to donate to charities, so we’re delighted that so many of our members are taking part.”

Operating from three physical branches, Manchester Credit Union serves members in the City of Manchester, Bury, Rochdale, Stockport, Tameside, Trafford, and the High Peak.