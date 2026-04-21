East of England Co-op launches reusable bags designed by local children

‘Every competition entry we saw put a smile on our faces and these six winners are just amazing’

East of England Co-op has unveiled limited edition reusable shopper bags created by local children, with £10,000 of the proceeds going to its Community Cares Fund.

Last summer, the retail society invited children aged 4-11 to submit carrier bag designs along the themes of ‘kindness’ and ‘caring for others’. Following deliberation by teams at its stores across across Suffolk, Essex and Norfolk, six winning entries were selected, and have now made their way into stores.

Customers can choose between three different shopping bags, with two designs printed on each. £10,000 of profits from the bag sales will go towards EoE’s Community Cares Fund, which supports charities across its trading region through grants of £1,000 – £5,000. Since 2020, it has awarded 250 grants to a wide range of recipients.

“As a retailer in the heart of our communities, we appreciate the difference that acts of kindness and caring can make,” said CEO Andy Rigby. “Seeing the good in our community makes me feel hopeful for the future and our young people represent this spirit of positivity in particular.

“Every competition entry we saw put a smile on our faces and these six winners are just amazing. We’re really proud to be sharing their designs and hopeful messages with our members and customers. We hope that every time someone sees one in our stores and communities it will brighten their day.”

Teddy Johnson, nine, whose winning design was shortlisted at the Needham Market Hurstlea Road branch in Suffolk, said: “I hope when people see it, they’ll be kind because it’s got kind words on.”

Branch manager Jackie Mayes said: “Teddy’s design feels joyful, positive, and full of heart, exactly the kind of message that lifts a whole community.”