Co-op movement responds to wave of riots across UK

The movement has reasserted its values, with apex Co-operatives UK stating: ‘Any form of racism and discrimination is completely unacceptable’

UK co-ops have condemned the wave of far-right violence that spread across the UK over the past week.

The riots followed the killing of three children in a knife attack on a dance class in Southport on 29 July, after false rumours about the identity of the suspect spread on social media. Beginning in Southport on 30 July (main picture), the trouble spread to Belfast, London, Hartlepool, Aldershot, Manchester, Bristol, Sunderland, Middlesbrough, Stoke and Liverpool, where a library was torched. Rioters in Rotherham targeted a hotel housing asylum seekers, trying to set it alight.

The wave of violence prompted counter demonstrations from anti-fascist campaigners, with thousands taking to the streets on 7 August in response to rumours of planned far-right attacks.

Co-operatives UK, the apex for the co-op sector, put out a statement offering a support to any members affected.

It said: “The co-operative movement represents millions of people in communities in towns and cities across the UK, many of whom have been impacted by the events of the past week.

“Co-operatives UK stands in solidarity with everyone affected by the violence and hatred, motivated by racism and Islamophobia. Any form of racism and discrimination is completely unacceptable.

“We are currently in the process of supporting our colleagues. We also want to reach out to you, our members. If any member needs support, please get in touch with our Advice Team via [email protected].

“It is vital that we stand strong as a movement to support our members and the communities they live in.”

Anti-racism counter-protesters in Lancaster (image: LimeSpiked/Wiki CC)

The Co-op Foundation, the charity run by the Co-op Group, also condemned the violence.

“Like so many of you,” it said in a statement shared on social media, “we at the Co-op Foundation are outraged and appalled by the violence and hatred displayed on our streets, instigated by the far-right and motivated by racism, xenophobia, and Islamophobia. We are disgusted that a heartbreaking attack on young children in Southport is being used as a pretext to terrorise communities.

“We stand in solidarity with all communities being targeted, including Muslims, those of the Black and global majority, refugees and those seeking asylum. We are currently in the process of speaking to our funded partners affected by this rise in far-right hatred to see how we can best support them.”

It added: “No one should feel unsafe going about their everyday lives because of their race or religion. As an organisation committed to being anti-racist, part of this commitment involves calling out this kind of behaviour for what it is – racist violence and far-right thuggery.

“Co-operation has existed for 180 years, rooted in people working together. It’s about fairness, equity and solidarity. We will do everything we can to support those we fund whose work is being impacted as they prioritise the safety of those they serve.”

Smaller co-ops also commented, with Southampton bookstore co-op October Books posting on its website: “The team here have been shocked and horrified at the racist violence that has been taking place across the country in recent days. We have spoken to many of our customers and supporters and we know they feel the same. As an organisation that prides itself in creating a safe and inclusive space for everyone we are saddened that the rioters seem intent in causing harm and making people feel unsafe.



“We want to send a clear message that we find the violence unacceptable, and we offer our support and solidarity to everyone impacted. What we do know is the power of our community in action, which has been expressed many times over years.”

The co-op also directed members to a counter-demonstration in Southampton on 7 August.

The housing co-op sector has member organisations in a number of affected areas, or in areas with high numbers of BAME residents who might feel at danger.

Amanda Newton, CEO of Rochdale Boroughwide Housing (RBH), said on the mutual’s website: “We have all looked on with horror over the last few days at the appalling violence we have seen in towns and cities across the country. These disgraceful and violent incidents are fuelled by hatred and racism and we have seen the impact of this affect people and communities across the country.

“It is truly shocking and we at RBH will be clear: we stand against any kind of racism and discrimination and will do everything that we can to support our colleagues to be safe at work and our customers to be safe in their homes.

“We know that for many customers and colleagues, these protests will feel personal. We stand together and we are here to support you. There is no place for racism in Rochdale and we have zero tolerance for racism within RBH.”

She added: “RBH customers can report any concerns to us via our anti-social behaviour form, by calling our contact centre on Freephone 0800 027 7796, or by speaking to an RBH colleague. If you, or someone else, is in immediate danger, please call 999 and head for a safe place if you can. This is a worrying time for everyone, so please look out for each other over the coming days. We will make sure that kindness and tolerance prevail.”

Retail co-ops also operate stores in high-risk areas. Southern Co-op told Co-op News it closed seven stores at 4pm on 7 August, “following police intelligence about planned protest activity … as they were deemed to be at a potentially higher risk.”

It said there was no damage to these stores and all reopened for trade as usual the following morning.

“Colleague and customer safety is our absolute priority,” the society added, “and colleagues at the seven stores were told to go home with immediate effect once the decision to close had been made. Our HR and area teams were (and are) on hand to offer support to colleagues who felt vulnerable or uneasy with their travel arrangements/working patterns.

“We are keeping a watching brief on developments over the coming days and have a dedicated team covering all business areas to ensure any impacts on our business and colleagues are minimised.”

A spokesperson for the Co-op Group told the News: “A very small number of stores closed as a precaution. It is a complex fast-moving and changing situation and local decision-making has been applied to ensure the safety and wellbeing of our colleagues, decisions which also followed the very latest local policing advice and guidance.”

In terms of support for BAME and other vulnerable staff, the Group said: “We are an anti-racist and inclusive organisation with a zero-tolerance approach to discrimination or harassment – everyone is truly welcome and valued for their diversity. We know many of our colleagues have felt worried about their own safety and that of their families. We share those concerns. Safety and security is always of paramount importance and our colleagues have been and are being fully supported, which has included additional support through managers, communications from leaders and our colleague networks and the sign-posting of relevant resources and extra support that we have available.”

With regard to the Group’s work with communities, spokesperson added: “Co-op has stated that it is an anti-racist and inclusive organisation, and we mean it. Co-op will continue its work in communities across the UK and, only last month, announced a new campaign highlighting how the co-operative model and its core values and principles really can be a solution to many of the challenges society faces today. We remain committed to listening to our members views, and will continue to stand up for what is right by our members, colleagues and communities.”

Central Co-op said impact on its stores has to date been minimal, with only two sites slightly affected: “our Yardley store, which closed half an hour early on Monday, and our store at Wolverhampton train station, which closed early on Tuesday following advice from transport police and the station manager”.

It added: “Importantly, there have been no incidents involving our stores or colleagues, and all colleagues were confirmed safe after their shifts. Our management and people teams promptly checked in with them during and after their shifts, and then the following day to ensure their wellbeing.”

Central said its people teams, along with management, “have been vigilant in ensuring the safety and well-being of all colleagues, including those from BAME and other groups. Our approach has been proactive, with close monitoring of localised gatherings and potential risks to ensure timely support and interventions. This is part of a broader commitment to safeguard all employees and uphold an inclusive workplace environment.”

It added that the recent violence have “reinforced our commitment to supporting and serving our communities, particularly marginalised groups.

“We’re participating in two Pride events this weekend, demonstrating our ongoing solidarity with diverse communities. Moving forward, supported by our new inclusion networks, we will consider any additional inclusion activity to complement our current community engagement programme.

“This may include a mechanism to gather feedback from our communities about their experience of diversity and inclusion in the UK. Whatever we decide will help us to improve our understanding and support for equality and diversity.”